Recipe Alert For Modak Lovers: Try These Easy-to-make Steps

Modak is an Indian dessert that is specially made on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Modaks are sweet stuffed dumplings. They can be made with different fillings like coconut jaggery, sesame jaggery, dal jaggery or peanut jaggery. The most traditional way to make modaks is with the filling of coconut jaggery. Here is an easy modak recipe for you.

Ingredients of modak

1 cup coconut

1 cup jaggery

A pinch of nutmeg

A pinch of saffron

1 cup of water

2 tbsp of ghee

1 cup of rice flour

Preparation:

For filling:

Heat a pan, add the grated coconut and jaggery. Stir for about five minutes. Add the nutmeg and saffron. Mix well. Cook for another five minutes and keep aside.

For modak

In a deep dish, boil water with ghee. Add the salt and flour. Mix well. Cover the dish and cook till it is half cooked. Spread some ghee on the base of a steel bowl and while the dough is still hot, knead it well. Now take a little dough, roll it into a ball, flatten onto the dough and seal it. Put the dumplings in a muslin cloth and steam them for 10-15 minutes.

Different stuffings for modak :

Peanut stuffing modak

1 cup peanuts

¾ cup jaggery

½ tbsp cardamom powder

3 to 4 tbsp water

¼ cup coconut

Dry roast peanuts on a medium flame until they are golden and begin to smell good. Cool them and remove the skin. Crush them in a mixer coarsely. Then add jaggery and cardamom powder and blend until they are mixed.

Dry fruit stuffing

½ cup cashews

½ cup almonds

¼ cup pistachios

10 dates

8 apricots

3 to 5 dried figs or anjeer

Chop and toast the nuts and dry fruits one after the other until they are warm. Cool and add the nuts to a blender. Make a coarse powder. Then add the dry fruits and blend until well mixed. Use this as a stuffing to make modak.

