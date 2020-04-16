Here Are 5 Easy Recipe Ideas For Bachelors To Try At Home Amid Lockdown

India is under a Coronavirus lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Many bachelors are stuck at home and are trying to find the right balance between their work from home and household chores. In all this struggle, eating healthy food becomes very difficult. Here are some of the best healthy recipe ideas for bachelors.

Sandwich

Sandwiches are a go-to meal for a lot of people. They are easy to make and are also very healthy and beneficial to one’s health. To make a perfect healthy sandwich, all one needs is bread, some vegetables that you like, and the desired sauce. The best part about a sandwich is there are different ways it can be made - while pleasing your tastebuds.

Fruit Salad

Nobody can deny the nutritional values of fruits. The fruits are beneficial to one’s health in many ways as they promote weight loss, increase the metabolism rate among other health benefits. Consumption of fruits and especially the seasonal fruits are advised by many nutritionists. The easiest way of making a fruit salad is to cut the fruits and sprinkle some lemon juice and chaat masala and enjoy the wholesome salad.

Dal Chawal

Dal Chawal is the comfort food for all of us. Apart from being nutritious Dal Chawal is also very easy to make. To make Dal Chawal one just needs any kind of pulses and rice. The pulses are rich in protein and minerals. On the other hand, studies show that rice is a rich source of carbs, minerals and vitamins.

Smoothies

Smoothies are the best food to have when in a hurry. A glass or a bowl of a smoothie consists of all the nutritious values one needs in a meal. One can go as creative as he wants to be with their smoothie and ingredients.

Khichdi

The ultimate saviour of a bachelor is Khichdi. Just add all the veggies, pulses and spices of the desired choice and put it in a pressure cooker. It hardly takes around 10 minutes for a perfectly cooked Khichdi. One can also replace rice with oats to make it healthier and add spices according to taste.