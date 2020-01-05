Sizzlers In Pune: Best Places In City That Serve Yummiest Sizzlers

Sizzler is served on a hot dish. It includes a mix of veggies, noodles, cheese, and salad and is prepared in the best Indian version. It is a special oval serving platter that is invented to serve sizzler by the Steak House Industry. So, here are some special places where you can get the best sizzlers and a tasteful dish to indulge in Pune.

Best places to have sizzlers in Pune

The Place – Touche The Sizzler

This place is one of the most popular restaurants in Pune for sizzlers and is also the most-visited one. Since 1971, this place is like the godfather of sizzler outlets in the city. Here they serve around 40 different varieties of sizzlers. Some of the best ones from the menu are Goan sizzler, chicken piri-piri shashlik, pork chops with BBQ sauce. It is also suggested to have their special home-made anjeer, walnut, apricot and mango ice-creams for dessert.

Timings: 11:30 am – 3:30 pm, 7 pm – 10:30 pm

Location: Shop 7, Clover Centre, Moledina Road, Camp Area, Pune

Zamu’s Place

Since decades, Zamu’s Place has managed to be at the top of the best restaurants list for sizzlers. This iconic food joint is known for its meat sizzlers. The other best part is that you can curate your own sizzler. Some of the best sizzlers on their menu are Special mix grill and Steak special sizzler which are enjoyed by a majority of people. Also, do not forget to try the garlic chicken or garlic prawn over here, as they serve the yummiest ones in town.

Timings: 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location: Nirmal Apartment, Shop 1 & 2, DP Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

Lanterns

The only place which is popular for sizzlers for its friendly prices along with the best quality. This food joint is a little eatery which features Indian, Italian, and Oriental dishes. Many foodies claim that the place serves some of the best sizzlers in town. In this restaurant, each sizzler is served with potato wedges/French fries, and rice/noodles. The yummiest sizzler that they have on their menu is ‘Lanterns special sizzler’ and ‘Paneer chilli sizzler’. The best thing to add in the list is their sizzling brownie.

Timings: 8:15 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location: Purushottam Apartments, 1120, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

