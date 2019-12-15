The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Best Budget Indian Tours That Should Be Included In Your Travel Bucket List For 2020

Travel

India tours | India offers a huge variety of destinations to travel within. Here are some of the budget experiences in India for 2020. Read ahead to know-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
india tours

India offers a huge variety of destinations to travel within. Here are some of the budget experiences in India that should be on your travel bucket list for 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | US Issues Travel Advisory For Northeastern States Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Budget Travel Bucket List for 2020

Alleppey- The Venice of the east

Alleppey, the Venice of the East, is popular for the verdant countryside, waterways, and the lagoons. It is the best place to go for a lazy cruise, around the ever-present houseboats and sample the delicious coconut-laced seafood. Alleppey is one of the most beautiful destinations for a low budget but a fun trip in India.

  • Ideal duration of stay- 2/3 days
  • Stay- ₹350-₹800 per night
  • Food- ₹700 per meal
  • Houseboats- Start at ₹6,000 per day for 1 BHK (including three meals)

Also Read | Travel To Goa: Check Out These Travel Options That Will Fit All The Budgets!

Goa- The Land of Beaches

Goa is an all-time-favourite vacation destination for most Indians. One can get lost in its beaches, Portuese architecture, forts, local markets, and the palm tree-lined quaint villages. The ideal way to roam around in Goa is by hiring a motorcycle and exploring on one’s own. There are plenty of clubs and pubs to chill in Goa too. This beachy paradise is perfect for a low budget trip and good experience in India.

  • Ideal duration of stay- 2/3 nights
  • Train travel- ₹450 (back and forth)
  • Stay- Decent accommodation and beach huts start at ₹500 per night

Also Read | Here Is Where You Can Find The Best French Fries In Mumbai To Munch On

Pondicherry- The French town

Pondicherry will make one experience the French flair, right here in India. Walking the cobblestoned streets during the day and putting up the feet at the innumerable cafes on the beach in the evenings, is an unmatched experience. And the French food around here is a must-try. Pondicherry surely makes it to the list of a low-budget, yet beautiful vacation experiences in India.

  • Ideal duration for stay- 2/3 days
  • Stay- Comfortable cottage stay at ₹300 or budget hotels at ₹500
  • Food- ₹200- ₹300 for two, per meal

Also Read | Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Are Pro At Shelling Out Travel Goals; Check Pics Here

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST