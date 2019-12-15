Best Budget Indian Tours That Should Be Included In Your Travel Bucket List For 2020

India offers a huge variety of destinations to travel within. Here are some of the budget experiences in India that should be on your travel bucket list for 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | US Issues Travel Advisory For Northeastern States Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Budget Travel Bucket List for 2020

Alleppey- The Venice of the east

Alleppey, the Venice of the East, is popular for the verdant countryside, waterways, and the lagoons. It is the best place to go for a lazy cruise, around the ever-present houseboats and sample the delicious coconut-laced seafood. Alleppey is one of the most beautiful destinations for a low budget but a fun trip in India.

Ideal duration of stay- 2/3 days

Stay- ₹350-₹800 per night

Food- ₹700 per meal

Houseboats- Start at ₹6,000 per day for 1 BHK (including three meals)

Also Read | Travel To Goa: Check Out These Travel Options That Will Fit All The Budgets!

Goa- The Land of Beaches

Goa is an all-time-favourite vacation destination for most Indians. One can get lost in its beaches, Portuese architecture, forts, local markets, and the palm tree-lined quaint villages. The ideal way to roam around in Goa is by hiring a motorcycle and exploring on one’s own. There are plenty of clubs and pubs to chill in Goa too. This beachy paradise is perfect for a low budget trip and good experience in India.

Ideal duration of stay- 2/3 nights

Train travel- ₹450 (back and forth)

Stay- Decent accommodation and beach huts start at ₹500 per night

Also Read | Here Is Where You Can Find The Best French Fries In Mumbai To Munch On

Pondicherry- The French town

Pondicherry will make one experience the French flair, right here in India. Walking the cobblestoned streets during the day and putting up the feet at the innumerable cafes on the beach in the evenings, is an unmatched experience. And the French food around here is a must-try. Pondicherry surely makes it to the list of a low-budget, yet beautiful vacation experiences in India.

Ideal duration for stay- 2/3 days

Stay- Comfortable cottage stay at ₹300 or budget hotels at ₹500

Food- ₹200- ₹300 for two, per meal

Also Read | Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Are Pro At Shelling Out Travel Goals; Check Pics Here