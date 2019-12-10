Upma Recipes That Are Healthy And Quick To Prepare At Home

Upma is considered as a traditional Indian breakfast by many. It can be your breakfast or snack anytime, anywhere. The cooking method of upma is easy to try. If you are bored with your basic bowl of upma, here are some recipes that you can try right away. Check out the recipes below:

Idli Upma Recipe:

If you have leftover idli in your kitchen, you can use them. Otherwise, make idlis and refrigerate them for some time. Crumble the refrigerated idlis. Heat oil in a pan and let it heat until cumin and mustard crackle. You can add peanuts, fry till it gets golden in colour. Now add chopped onions and green chillies, a few curry leaves, and ginger. Stir them and sprinkle one-tablespoon water after the onions turn slightly pale. Now add crumbled idlis, grated coconut (optional), and finely chopped coriander leaves. Mix everything and cook for a while. Add salt according to your taste and your idli upma is ready to serve.

Oats upma

Roast oats in a wide pan for about five minutes and let them cool. Heat a tablespoon oil in a pan and add cumin and mustard seeds, chana and urad dal, and peanuts. Once the peanuts turn golden, add hing, ginger paste, chopped chillies and curry leaves. Add chopped finely chopped onions and fry them. If you want to add more veggies like carrot, beans, capsicum etc. fry it for two minutes. Sprinkle two-tablespoon water and cook for a while until all veggies are done.

Now add some salt with 1/4 teaspoon turmeric. Pour 1 cup of water (in case you are using rolled oats and if not, then 1/2). Once the water starts boiling, transfer the roasted oats. Gently mix them well and stir for about 1-2 minutes. Cover and cook on low flame until all the moisture is evaporated. Add coriander leaves and a little bit lemon juice for the taste. Oats upma is ready to serve, you can also serve it with yoghurt.

Bread upma

To start the preparation for bread upma, toast the bread until crisp in a pan. Fry some cashew or peanuts too in the same pan till they turn golden. Keep them aside with the slices of bread. Now saute urad dal until it turns lightly golden with mustard seeds. Add chopped green chillies and curry leaves. Sprinkle hing and add ginger paste, once they turn crisp. Now add finely chopped tomatoes with salt and turmeric. Saute chilli powder and sugar for about two minutes after the tomatoes turn soft and mushy. Pour a cup of water and mix. Once the mixture turns thick, check the spice and salt and add more according to your taste. Add bread cubes, and cashew or peanuts. Mix them gently and sprinkle coriander leaves. Serve it hot for the best taste.

