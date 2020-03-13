Stir Fry Cabbage Salad Recipe To Inculcate In Your Daily Diet And Fitness Routine

Taking care of your health and having a healthy and balanced diet is a must in today's day and age. If you are looking for a healthy option to include in your daily diet, a stir fry cabbage salad is the perfect meal to have. A stir fry cabbage salad is a light meal and is filled with nutrients. And cabbage is an ideal meal that one can indulge in especially when it comes to weight loss. Because it is reported that a cabbage facilitates weight loss and cleanses your body.

As per reports, cabbage is loaded with fibre which helps in digestion and helps to eliminate waste from the body. It also helps in keeping one’s stomach full for a longer period of time and helps avoid overeating. Cabbage also has nutrients that help in increasing metabolism. It is also reported that cabbage is rich in vitamins, proteins, and antioxidants that keep the body healthy and fit.

Stir fry cabbage salad

Apart from cabbage, the stir fry cabbage salad also consists of other vegetables that are high in nutrients. Vegetables like beans, carrots, and bell pepper are added along with cabbage.

These vegetables are tossed with a little bit of oil, mustard seeds and curry leaves as they will help in adding flavour to the salad. Once you toss the vegetable well, you can then garnish your salad by adding lemon juice and coconut shavings as it will add a lot of flavour to your stir fry cabbage salad and will not taste like a regular salad.

