Strawberry Parfait: Here's The Recipe To Enjoy This Delicious Dish

Food

Strawberry Parfait is very easy to prepare. It is a sweet dish that is well-groomed with some honey and maple syrup on the top. Check recipe.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Strawberry Parfait Recipe

Strawberry Parfait is a healthy and refreshing seasonal dish to prepare during fresh strawberry season. Indulging and preparing this Strawberry Parfait will keep your body cool on a hot sunny day. This healthy recipe comprises of an indulgent combination of strawberry syrup, yogurt, and full-packed quantity of muesli to enhance the goodness of the dessert.

Strawberry Parfait is very easy to prepare. It is a sweet dish that is well-groomed with some honey and maple syrup on the top. It is a dessert that can be prepared within 10 minutes. It is one of the easiest and healthiest breakfast to munch on. One can pack their strawberry parfait in a mason jar and can also enjoy this dessert as your mid-day meal to refresh your body.

Other details for Strawberry Parfait 

  • Cuisine: Dessert, Indian
  • Course: Breakfast or Mid-day meal
  • Total cooking time: 10 minutes
  • Servings: 2 People

List of ingredients for Strawberry Parfait

  • 50 grams/1 big bowl full of muesli
  • 50 grams or 1 bowl full of yogurt/curd
  • 30 grams freshly made strawberry puree
  • 7 to 8 pieces of fresh strawberries
  • 20 grams’ honey for garnishing
  • 10 grams’ maple syrup for topping

Instructions for Strawberry Parfait

  • Take a glass or mason jar, whichever you prefer and arrange muesli at the bottom of the jar.
  • Then on the layer of muesli, you can arrange the strawberry puree and pour some yogurt on it.
  • After this step, you need to place freshly cut strawberry pieces on the yogurt to enhance the taste and make your Strawberry Parfait look more tempting.
  • After that, again put the leftover muesli on it and garnish with honey and maple syrup.
  • So, your Strawberry Parfait recipe ends here, and it is ready to eat for your breakfast or to ease your hunger pangs.

Published:
Related Stories

