Strawberry Parfait: Here's The Recipe To Enjoy This Delicious Dish

Strawberry Parfait is a healthy and refreshing seasonal dish to prepare during fresh strawberry season. Indulging and preparing this Strawberry Parfait will keep your body cool on a hot sunny day. This healthy recipe comprises of an indulgent combination of strawberry syrup, yogurt, and full-packed quantity of muesli to enhance the goodness of the dessert.

Strawberry Parfait is very easy to prepare. It is a sweet dish that is well-groomed with some honey and maple syrup on the top. It is a dessert that can be prepared within 10 minutes. It is one of the easiest and healthiest breakfast to munch on. One can pack their strawberry parfait in a mason jar and can also enjoy this dessert as your mid-day meal to refresh your body.

Other details for Strawberry Parfait

Cuisine: Dessert, Indian

Course: Breakfast or Mid-day meal

Total cooking time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2 People

List of ingredients for Strawberry Parfait

50 grams/1 big bowl full of muesli

50 grams or 1 bowl full of yogurt/curd

30 grams freshly made strawberry puree

7 to 8 pieces of fresh strawberries

20 grams’ honey for garnishing

10 grams’ maple syrup for topping

Instructions for Strawberry Parfait