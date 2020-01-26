Types Of Beetroot Desserts That Are Simply Too Tempting To Resist

Beetroot desserts are one of the most distinct types of sweets dishes that one can try. These beetroot dishes are loved for their unusual yet delicious taste.

These dessert dishes are known for their exciting blend of different ingredients. Here is a list of some of the many beetroot dessert dishes that you must try at least once.

Beetroot Tahini Snack Bars

These chewy natural bars are packed with a mix of juicy and sweet raisins. The recipe is made more delicious by making it crunchier with cacao nibs. The smooth tahini and almond butter make this dessert dish delightfully delicious.

Chocolate Chunk Beetroot Ice Cream

People try out many dishes and recipes but this incredible ice cream is something that will leave them awestruck. If a person loves the exciting taste of red velvet chocolate ice cream, this one is for them. It has all the flavours a person craves for, without having any chemical dyes.

Also Read | Ney Appam recipe: Make the popular South Indian dessert at home in THESE steps

Raw Vegan Beetroot Cashew Cake

This dense and fluffy cashew cake is like a cheesecake without any dairy products as its ingredients. However, it has a gorgeous and tempting appearance filled with crunchy dates and almond crust, which makes it extra special. It is a perfect dessert dish for an individual who wants to impress their guests at a brunch party.

Healthy Red Velvet Milkshake

This shake is like a slice of red velvet cake in a glass. But, it is all-natural with a blend of refined sugar-free, low fat, high protein, high fibre, and gluten-free products. This makes the recipe one of the must-try desserts of all time.

Also Read | Chocolate mud cake recipe to make the lip-smacking dessert in easy steps

Dark Chocolate Mocha Beetroot Doughnuts

The Dark Chocolate Mocha Beetroot Doughnuts is mixed with two surprising ingredients which make the dish more appealing. These doughnuts have the goodness of cocoa-mocha with beets and coffee. One can hardly stop themselves after taking a bite.

Also Read | Beetroot soup recipe that will help you stay warm and healthy this winter

Also Read | Healthy Recipe of Beetroot Halwa - A perfect dish to satisfy your hunger