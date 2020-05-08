Summer Kitchen Hacks That Will Help You Beat The Scorching Heat

Summer has officially begun! During summers, people visit beaches to enjoy the cool breeze and the sound of waves. But since one cannot do this due to the lockdown, here are a few summer hacks that will help you beat the heat. Here’s taking a look at some summer kitchen hacks that will help you get through the heat. Recently, Nisha Topwal added a video on her YouTube channel sharing some of the summer hacks that she follows, take a look.

Shrikhand

To make this delicious dish, you will need one cup curd, a cloth, a little bit of sugar and a little dry fruits. Place the cloth in a bowl and add the curd in it and make sure you tie the cloth and remove all the water from it. Keep the curd in the cloth and hang it on a higher surface for about half an hour so the water is drained completely.

Later, remove the curd from the cloth and transfer it in a clean bowl. Add some sugar and dry fruits in the hung curd and mix well. Your delicious shrikhand is ready.

Ginger jelly candies

In the summer kitchen hacks video, Nisha Topwal also shared the recipe of Ginger Jelly candies. To make it, take about one cup of water in a vessel and put it on low temperature. Then add a little bit of ginger, mint leaves, and dry coriander seeds.

Let it boil for at least 5-10 mins and then strain the water and pour it in a clean bowl. Add one spoon on jelly powder and stir well. Put the mixture in a serving dish and place it in the freezer until formed. Your ginger jelly candies are ready.

Ice Candy/ gola

To make an ice candy, place a glass of water in the freezer until it turns solid. Later, place the ice in a cloth and crush the ice into pieces. In a disposable cup, place an ice cream stick or fork and add the crushed ice, press the ice until firm. Once the ice is firm add rose juice, kokum juice or any juice of your choice and enjoy the ice candy.

Paneer

Milk often tends to get curdled during summer, but one can make various dishes out of curdled milk and one such item is paneer. To make this ingredient place a clean cloth in a bowl, add the curdled milk and take out all the water from it.

Leave it for about half an hour so that the water is completely drained from the milk. Next, place a heavy object on the cloth and leave for three hours. After three hours open the cloth and you will see the paneer has been formed.

Get rid of ants

To get rid of ants, Nisha Topwal shared a video in her summer kitchen hacks video. To make the mixture, in a bowl take one cup of water and add half vinegar. Mix well and add the mixture in a bottle and spray it on the corners of your house. This hack will soon help you get rid of ants from your home. For more such hacks, watch the video below.

