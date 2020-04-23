Mango Mocktail Recipe Ideas To Beat The Summer Heat During Lockdown

Here is a list of Mango mocktail recipe ideas that you can use to beat the summer heat and cool your body during the lockdown. Take a look

mango mocktail recipe ideas

The whole nation is under lockdown till May 3, 2020. In this time of crisis and sweltering lockdown days, you can treat your body with mango cocktails which will help you regulate your body temperature. Here are a few mango mocktail recipe ideas that you can prepare to beat the heat.

Mango mocktail recipe ideas: Mango Mint Spicy Mocktail

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ingredients: 

  • 2 cups water, or soda water

  • 2 cups mango nectar or pulp

  • 5-6 mint leaves, finely chopped

  • 2 slices jalapeno pepper

  • chaat masala, to sprinkle

  • Sugar: 1-2 tsp [optional]

 How to Make 

Wash the mint leaves and chop them. Then, cut the jalapeno pepper into thin slices. Add all the ingredients in the mango puree. Serve it with sprinkled mint leaves and add chat masala.

Mango mocktail recipe ideas: Virgin Mango Orange Mojito

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup fresh mint leaves 

  • 1/4 cup sugar

  • mango juice or puree 

  • 1 Tbs fresh lime juice

  •  water

  • 1 orange 

  • 2 cups ice

How to make: 

Put the mint leaves, orange, mango or its puree in a mixer and add the lime juice and sugar. Use a strainer to get rid of the extras. Serve with ice.    

Mango mocktail recipe ideas: Aam Panna

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ingredients

  • 2 mangoes

  • 4 cups water

  • ½ cup sugar, or according to taste

  • ½ teaspoon black salt, or according to taste

  • ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder ( optional)

  • 1 teaspoon pink salt and paprika powder.

  • Ice cubes

  • Fresh mint leaves 

How to make 

Put the mint leaves, mango or its puree in a mixer and add sugar and black salt.  Serve with ice and garnish  with paprika powder.    

