Mango Mocktail Recipe Ideas To Beat The Summer Heat During Lockdown

The whole nation is under lockdown till May 3, 2020. In this time of crisis and sweltering lockdown days, you can treat your body with mango cocktails which will help you regulate your body temperature. Here are a few mango mocktail recipe ideas that you can prepare to beat the heat.

Mango mocktail recipe ideas: Mango Mint Spicy Mocktail

Ingredients:

2 cups water, or soda water

2 cups mango nectar or pulp

5-6 mint leaves, finely chopped

2 slices jalapeno pepper

chaat masala, to sprinkle

Sugar: 1-2 tsp [optional]

How to Make

Wash the mint leaves and chop them. Then, cut the jalapeno pepper into thin slices. Add all the ingredients in the mango puree. Serve it with sprinkled mint leaves and add chat masala.

Mango mocktail recipe ideas: Virgin Mango Orange Mojito

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh mint leaves

1/4 cup sugar

mango juice or puree

1 Tbs fresh lime juice

water

1 orange

2 cups ice

How to make:

Put the mint leaves, orange, mango or its puree in a mixer and add the lime juice and sugar. Use a strainer to get rid of the extras. Serve with ice.

Mango mocktail recipe ideas: Aam Panna

Ingredients

2 mangoes

4 cups water

½ cup sugar, or according to taste

½ teaspoon black salt, or according to taste

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder ( optional)

1 teaspoon pink salt and paprika powder.

Ice cubes

Fresh mint leaves

How to make

Put the mint leaves, mango or its puree in a mixer and add sugar and black salt. Serve with ice and garnish with paprika powder.

