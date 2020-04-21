Summer Salads That Will Help You Get Through The Sweltering Days During Lockdown

The whole nation is under lockdown till May 3, 2020, and the summer heat has been knocking you down. But in this time of crisis and sweltering lockdown days, you can treat your body with summer food which will help you regulate your body temperature and make you feel good. In summer, salads can be one of the best ways of regulating your body temperature. You can add these summer salads in your diet to stay away from heavy, greasy food to make you feel better these sweltering lockdown days. Here are a few summer salads that might help you reduce your body temperature.

Summer salads that are perfect for summer days

Summer salads: Bottle Gourd (Lauki) and Sprout Salad

Ingredients:

Bottle Gourd (Lauki) 1 (thin and firm)

Minced garlic- 1 tbsp.

Sea salt and regular salt and pepper- to taste

Olive oil- as per requirement

Finely Chopped Onions- ½ cup

Sprouted Moong- 1cup

Finely Chopped coriander- 2 tbsps

Finely Chopped Tomatoes- ½ up

Jeera powder- 2tsp.

Finely Chopped Mint- 1 tbsp.

Chat masala- 1tsp.

Amchur powder-1tsp.

Lemon- 2tsps.

How to make

Peel the Bottle Gourd and then cut it into thick cylindrical shapes. Boil it in water till it gets tender and then scoop out the centre. Now make the marinade with olive oil, chopped garlic, Sea salt, crushed black pepper and apply on the boiled scooped Bottle Gourd cylinders and then roast them in a preheated oven for about 12-15 minutes at 180oC. After they get a golden colour, then keep them aside.

Along with this boil the sprouts in water that you used to boil the Bottle Gourd it will be done in two minutes and as it is done add it to the bowl of scooped Lauki. After this add the chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, mint, and season with jeera powder, amchur powder, chat masala, and salt and lemon juice. Mix it well. Then fill the salad mixture in the scooped roasted lauki with a spoon and garnish with a coriander leaf. This has to be served immediately.

Summer Salads: Cucumber and Watermelon Feta Salad

Ingredients:

Cucumber- 1 small

Watermelon cubes - 3

Feta cheese - ½ cup (40gm)

Salt - ½ tsp

Kalamata olive - 3

Soaked Couscous - 1 tbsp.

Chopped parsley - ½ tbsp

Crushed pepper - ½ tsp

How to make:

Cut the cucumber and remove its skin and scoop the seeds from the centre. Now mix soaked couscous, parsley, salt, and pepper in a small mixing bowl. After this is done, add the mixture between the scooped up cucumber. In the same manner, scoop the watermelon cubes from the centre and fill in the prepared couscous mix. Then top the couscous with crumbled feta.

Summer Salads: Chatpata Kasundi Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

Chicken (boneless) 150gm

Salt to taste

Kasundi 3 tbsp

Turmeric 1 tsp

Ginger Garlic paste- 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 1tsp

How to make:

Grill the chicken on a grill pan with a little oil and butter. Once it turns golden in colour and is cooked well, allow it to cool. Once cooled, cut it into slices of medium thickness. Then take all the other things and toss together.

