Chinese Bhel, Motichoor Cheesecake: Indo-western Food Combinations That Taste Delicious

With the Coronavirus lockdown extended till May 3, 2020, most people are channelling their inner chefs. But for those who are tired of cooking the regular dishes, here are some whacky dishes that are easy to make and taste like heaven. One can try these out and bring innovation to their culinary skills.

Chicken samosa

While samosa is a very commonly made Indian snack, it is mostly found with potato and peas stuffing. However, those who are bored of the quintessential samosas and want to try something new can make chicken samosas. There's a saying which goes 'chicken makes everything better' and although it may sound crazy, but meaty samosas taste like heaven!

Image credit: Shutterstock

Nutella paratha

Nutella is a favourite of almost every person and the same goes for parathas. So why not put the two together and make this whacky but yummy Indo-western dish. Instead of the regular stuffing inside a paratha, one can use Nutella and enjoy a sweet and savoury meal.

Tofu biryani

Not many can imagine biriyani without meat! However, history has seen new ideas like paneer and veg biryani coming up. Similarly, why not try a tofu biryani? It is a great option for vegans too other than simply having veg biryani.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Vodka panipuri

While panipuri or gol gappa is one of the most favourite street food in India, here's a Western twist to it. Instead of the typical tamarind or mint water, how about adding some Vodka and turning this regular street food into something unique. Vodka panipuri can also double up as an amazing cocktail with nibbles.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Motichoor cheesecake

Motichoor laddoos is one of the most typical Indian sweets and the same goes for cheesecake in case of Continental cuisine. However, combine the two together and one will have this amazing dessert which is not only innovative but also delicious. The Motichoor will infuse a nice biscuity texture to the regular cheesecake giving a heavenly feeling.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Chinese bhel

Chinese bhel is a very unique creation which is a combination of the concepts of bhelpuri and Chinese noodles. Noodles are deep-fried and broke down to resemble rice puffs which is then mixed with the Chinese Shezwan sauce, veggies and meatballs. Chinese bhel is a tasty snack which can be gorged on at home.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Green chilli ice cream

One of the weirdest combinations can be to bring to spicy and sweet together. However, it works out incredibly well for recipes like green chilli ice cream. The spicy green chillies perfectly offset the sweetness of the ice cream and leave behind a paradox of beautiful flavours.

Image credit: Shutterstock

