Sushi Restaurants In Bengaluru To Try Out If You Are A Fan Of This Japanese Dish

With a variety of places to visit, the city of Bengaluru also offers the tourists and residents a variety of delicacies to try out. The city offers all kinds of cuisines from Indian to Japanese to continental and more.

While the filter coffee catches the crowd's attention in the city, the food delicacies seal the final deal. It also offers some of the best types of sushi. Here is a list of Sushi restaurants in Bengaluru to visit.

Harima

Harima is one of the oldest Japanese restaurants set in the city. The usual customers of the restaurant appreciate the consistency of the restaurant. People can choose to have half a platter or go the whole way with a full platter which has close to 20 pieces of sushi.

The restaurant also offers classics in Nigiri and Maki. The most popular dishes of the restaurant are The Spicy Tuna Tuna Roll and the California Rolls.

Zen, The Leela Palace

Zen rose to more popularity with the sushi brunches that the restaurant used to host. Customers can pick from a range of varieties here, from the classics to the exotic ones.

The special thing about this place is that it regularly has visiting ex-pat chefs that bring in their own special touch to the dishes. Some interesting choices to try are Niji Maki, Senmei Maguro Uramaki, Sake Toro Yuzu Kosho, and Spider Hosomaki.

OKO

OKO is a pan Asian restaurant of the Lalit Ashok. The place has grown to have a good selection of dishes over the years. With a good selection of Nigiri and Maki, the most preferred type here is the Sushi and Sashimi platters.

They also offer a few varieties for the vegetarian crowd. Some of the popular dishes of the restaurant include Caterpillar Roll and Crunchy Uramaki.

Edo Restaurant & Bar

The crowd believes Edo to be the restaurant that introduced the city to the premium Japanese food. Sushi in this restaurant is considered to be among the best as the fish is actually flown in Japan. Some of the signature dishes of the restaurants include Edo Signature Rolls With Salmon, Tuna and Avocado, and Edo Signature Uramaki Roll.

Broadway - The Gourmet Theatre

Settled on the HSR layout, Broadway is a popular restaurant among sushi lovers. Offering a wonderful range of sushi to try, the restaurant also makes their dishes the most appealing to look at. If looking for a colourful platter, one should definitely try the Moriawase Maki Roll Platter. Some of the popular dishes of the place are Asparagus Roll and the Kinoki Philadelphia Maki.

