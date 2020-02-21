Vegetables To Eat During Fasts: Brush Up On The Fasting Rules & The Food Items To Avoid

Mahashivratri is a big festival celebrated in the Hindu culture where devotees fast and pray to Lord Shiva. This year, Mahshivratri 2020 is celebrated on February 21. Sabudana khichdi, water chestnut, fruits, dry fruits, milkshakes, sweet dishes are some of the food items which are eaten throughout the country during fasts. However, there are certain fruits and vegetables that you should avoid eating while you are fasting all day. Take a look.

Can we eat carrots during fasts? Fruits and vegetables to eat during fasts

When it comes to vegetables, potatoes are the most common veggie consumed during a fast. According to various chefs, one can easily consume any root vegetable or tubers during fasts. So, vegetables like bottle gourd, pumpkin, cucumber, sweet potato, and even colocasia are allowed to be consumed during fasts. People often fast during Navratri, Mahashivratri, Teej, and various festivals in India and generally the fasting rules are the same across every festival.

The culinary experts suggest that according to the Hindu mythological and Vedic scriptures, it is advised that during fasting one must consume sattvic food items and avoid tamasic food items. So vegetables like potato, sweet potato, raw banana, lemon, yams, raw papaya, ginger, and even carrots are allowed to be eaten during fasts. As far as fruits are concerned, generally, all fruits are allowed to be consumed during the festival fasts.

What vegetables to avoid during fasts

According to the Vedic scriptures, tamasic food items are to be avoided during fasts. Therefore, food items that are bitter and salty should be avoided. The food items which make you feel negative, dull and restless should not be consumed when you are fasting during festivals. In that case, onions, garlic, leeks, shallots, and mushrooms fall in the tamasic category and are thus not consumed during fasts.

