Here Are Some Taco Filling Recipes You Can Try At Home In Quick And Easy Steps

Tacos are a traditional Mexican dish consisting of small hand-sized corn or wheat tortilla topped with a filling of vegetables, chicken, seafood and cheese. There are several kinds of fillings to add different kinds of flavours to tacos. There are various condiments that are used as garnished and filling of the tacos to add a mouth-watering flavour to it.

The garnishing and filling includes salsa, guacamole, sour cream with vegetables such as lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and chillies. Here are different taco filling recipes to try at home.

Classic vegetable salsa

Different kind of vegetables sautéed with seasonings of salt, black pepper, and olive oil is the classic filling for tacos. It is often complemented with spices like cumin, oregano, and even cheese to enhance the flavours of the tacos. Cheese is one of the most preferred ingredients in these vegetable tacos.

Easy Chicken Fajitas

For this filling, saute some onions with spices like pepper. Then cook chicken with spices like oregano, cumin powder, and oregano. Toss it frequently for few minutes. Add vegetables to the same pan and cook. Adjust the seasonings and serve with tortillas and toppings. Add cheese for some extra flavours.

Also Read| Veggie Tacos Recipe That You Can Easily Make At Home For Breakfast

Carne Asada

Meat fillings are mostly preferred by the people who love their tortillas all juicy and full of flap meat. Marinate the meat with orange juice, vinegar, spice blend, and olive oil. Refrigerate it for some time. Grill the meat and your delicious meat filling is ready to serve. You can add the regular filling ingredients like lettuce and tomatoes for more flavours.

Also Read| Black bean rice recipe with exotic fruits; try this unique dish at home

Grilled Shrimp or Fish tacos

Cook shrimp with oil and spice or if it is a fish, brush steaks with oil and rub with the spice mix. Allow marinating. Grill until done. For fish, slice the fish steaks into slices that will fit in tacos. Assemble tacos as you like. Serve with lime wedges. Use yogurt dressing for enhancing the flavours of your fish tacos.

Also Read| Lemon chilly caviar recipe: Here's how you can make this delicious dessert

Queso Fundido filling

Get 1 pound bulk hot Italian sausage and brown the sausage and onion, breaking up the meat with the back of a spoon. Drain and spoon the mixture into an 8-inch pie dish. Cover the mixture with cheese. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees before keeping the mixture in the oven. Bake for 15 minutes until the cheese melts. Serve with corn tortillas, sour cream, and salsa.

Also Read| Dip recipes for chips that are perfect and easy to make for a house-party

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock