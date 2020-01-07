Veggie Tacos Recipe That You Can Easily Make At Home For Breakfast

Whenever you are looking to eat more vegetables on regular basis, veggie tacos are one of the most delicious dishes to have it. A taco is considered as a traditional Mexican dish consisting of small hand-sized corn or wheat tortilla topped with a filling of chicken, seafood, vegetables, and cheese.

The dish tastes mouth-watering when garnished with various condiments including salsa, guacamole, or sour cream, with vegetables, such as lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and chillies. Read ahead to know the easy and quick recipe for veggie tacos:

How to make Veggie Tacos?

Ingredients:

Extra virgin olive oil

1 cup, chopped zucchini or summer squash

1/2 medium onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 large fresh mild green chile, chopped

1/2 fresh jalapeño chile pepper, seeds and stem discarded, minced

Salt

Pinch of ground cumin

Pinch of ground oregano

1 small to medium tomato, chopped

4 corn tortillas

4 slices cheddar cheese

1/4 cup crumbled Mexican cotija cheese (a salty, crumbly cheese, you can substitute feta)

A few sprigs of fresh cilantro, chopped

Method:

Sauté the vegetables: Heat a tablespoon of oil in a large sauté pan on medium-high heat. Add the zucchini, onions, garlic, green chiles, and jalapeño to the pan. Sprinkle with salt and cumin. Stir to coat the vegetables with the oil. Stir only occasionally, until they are all lightly browned. Add the chopped tomatoes and oregano. Gently cook for several minutes.

Soften the tortillas: Heat a dollop of olive oil (or other vegetable oil) in a large cast-iron frying pan, on medium-high. Add a tortilla to the pan, moving and turn it around so that it spreads around the oil. Let the tortilla heat until it develops little bubbles of air pockets.

Later, put a piece of cheese on one side of the tortilla. With the help of a metal spatula, fold the other side of the tortilla over the cheese. Heat until cheese is melted, then remove from the pan. Also, if you are using a big pan, you can have one tortilla folded over while another tortilla doing its initial heating.

Later, open the tacos and spoon some of the cooked veggie filling into them. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro and crumbled cotija cheese. If needed garnish with salsa, guacamole, or sour cream. Serve immediately to have the most delicious taste of it.

