Lemon Chilly Caviar Recipe: Here's How You Can Make This Delicious Dessert

A perfect brunch and snack time staple, caviar is a healthy and nutritious meal. Lemon chilly caviar is scrumptious and easy to prepare at home. Loaded with bean salsa and a side salad, a gooey dip tops to make a caviar drool-worthy. This delicacy can also be served like a salsa or a to-go tiffin salad. Moreover, lemon chilly caviar is vegan and gluten-free, which is an added perk. Therefore, we have penned down the recipe for this lite and colourful caviar.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 10

Ingredients to prepare lemon chilly caviar

Ingredients to prepare a salad:

400 grams of beans, rinse and drain them before use.

400 grams of black beans, rinsed and drained before use

400 grams of sweet corn

½ red bell pepper, finely chopped

½ capsicum, finely chopped

½ red onion, finely chopped

Two cups of cherry tomatoes, cut into halves

Two avocadoes, evenly diced

1/3 cup of cilantro, finely chopped

Ingredients to prepare the lemon chilly dressing

4 tablespoons of olive oil

4 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons of finely chopped cilantro

2 cloves garlic, make a paste

1 teaspoon of brown or white sugar

Red chilly flakes, as per your taste

Salt, as per your taste

½ teaspoon of cumin, powdered

How to serve lemon chilly caviar?

Nachos

Tortilla chips

Veggie sticks

How to prepare scrumptious lemon chilly caviar recipe with ease?

Combine all the salad ingredients and mix evenly to combine Use a bowl to mix all the dressing ingredients Pour dressing over the salad in a large bowl Serve with nachos or tortilla chips

