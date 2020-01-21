Lemon Chilly Caviar Recipe: Here's How You Can Make This Delicious Dessert

A perfect brunch and snack time staple, caviar is a healthy and nutritious meal. Lemon chilly caviar is scrumptious and easy to prepare at home. Loaded with bean salsa and a side salad, a gooey dip tops to make a caviar drool-worthy. This delicacy can also be served like a salsa or a to-go tiffin salad. Moreover, lemon chilly caviar is vegan and gluten-free, which is an added perk. Therefore, we have penned down the recipe for this lite and colourful caviar.
- Preparation Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 10 minutes
- Servings: 10
Ingredients to prepare lemon chilly caviar
Ingredients to prepare a salad:
- 400 grams of beans, rinse and drain them before use.
- 400 grams of black beans, rinsed and drained before use
- 400 grams of sweet corn
- ½ red bell pepper, finely chopped
- ½ capsicum, finely chopped
- ½ red onion, finely chopped
- Two cups of cherry tomatoes, cut into halves
- Two avocadoes, evenly diced
- 1/3 cup of cilantro, finely chopped
Ingredients to prepare the lemon chilly dressing
- 4 tablespoons of olive oil
- 4 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons of finely chopped cilantro
- 2 cloves garlic, make a paste
- 1 teaspoon of brown or white sugar
- Red chilly flakes, as per your taste
- Salt, as per your taste
- ½ teaspoon of cumin, powdered
How to serve lemon chilly caviar?
- Nachos
- Tortilla chips
- Veggie sticks
How to prepare scrumptious lemon chilly caviar recipe with ease?
- Combine all the salad ingredients and mix evenly to combine
- Use a bowl to mix all the dressing ingredients
- Pour dressing over the salad in a large bowl
- Serve with nachos or tortilla chips
