Ukranian Garlic Bread Recipe You Can Try At Home To Satiate Your Taste Buds

Garlic bread is amongst the first things people order whenever they visit Mc Donalds or CCD. However, many foodies, especially those who also love to cook, enjoy trying out unique garlic bread recipes with a twist. For such culinary enthusiasts, here is a distinct recipe of the Ukrainian garlic bread that one can try making at home:

Ukrainian Garlic Bread Recipe

Ingredients

One tablespoon of fresh yeast

Two ounces of warm water

One teaspoon of caster sugar

One cup of white flour (also keep extra for dusting)

One and a half tablespoons of crushed garlic

Three tablespoons of sunflower oil, also keep extra for oiling

Lightly beaten egg, to glaze

Fine sea salt

Half a bunch of finely chopped parsley

Directions to prepare Ukrainian garlic bread

For the bread

Step one: First, start making a sponge, which is going to be like a yeast starter. Now, dissolve the yeast with sugar in water at the minimum temperature as hot water would kill the yeast. Add half of the flour and mix roughly and properly. Cover with a foil and leave it in the refrigerator overnight.

Step two: After keeping the mixture overnight, add the rest of the flour in the mixture and sprinkle a half tablespoon of fine sea salt to the starter. Knead on a well-floured work surface properly until the dough is smooth. To make sure it is smooth, check if it comes away from the hands easily.

Step three: Now, divide the dough into eight equal-sized pieces and shape it into round buns. Put the mixture side by side in an oiled round ovenproof dish or in a round cake tin. Now, cover and keep it aside for a while. Make sure to keep it in a warm place, until its size increases. The buns will stick together normally.

Step four: Preheat the oven to 425°F. To make the basting oil, keep stirring the crushed garlic through the oil with a pinch of sea salt. Allow it infuse properly. As soon as it looks plump and ready, brush them nicely with some beaten egg to glaze. Bake it in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until it forms a shiny golden crust. Take it out and blend the buns with garlic oil. Serve the Ukrainian garlic bread immediately.

