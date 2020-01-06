Chicken Teriyaki: Learn How To Cook This Dish At Your Next Dinner Party In Easy Steps

Teriyaki is a popular Japanese dish. In fact, Teriyaki is the Japanese word for 'meat'. Chicken teriyaki is an easy delicious exotic dish that can be served at dinners. It hardly takes 20 minutes to cook Chicken teriyaki at home. If you are intrigued to try this exotic dish at your next dinner party, here are the ingredients and steps to follow-

Also Read: MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Makes Her Mom’s Favourite Dal Parantha; See Recipe

Chicken Teriyaki Ingredients:

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

salt and pepper

⅓ cup of soy sauce

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Canola oil, (or any cooking oil) for frying

1 green onion, thinly sliced

White rice, cooked

Broccoli, steamed

Also read: Dal Makhani: Here Is The Recipe To Cook That Perfect & Delicious Main Course Dish At Home

Also read: Double Egg Chicken Frankie: Here's A Recipe To Try And Make This Roll Easily At Home

Directions to follow:

Season with salt and pepper to taste the chicken. Put it aside.

Heat the oil over medium heat in a large frying pan or wok.

You don't want to start the chicken off over too much heat as otherwise, it won't cook through properly

Add chicken and saute until the chicken is no longer pink on the inside and golden brown on the outside, stirring occasionally.

Once the chicken is ready to go, pour over the soy sauce, brown sugar, and sesame seeds. Then mix until the chicken is completely coated.

Continue to cook, stir regularly until the sauce is cooked and thick.

Remove from heat and serve with cooked white rice and steamed broccoli immediately. If needed, garnish with thinly sliced green onions.

Drizzle the rest of the teriyaki sauce if you wish.

During the sautéing cycle, make sure you give time to glaze the mixture for an appealing look.

You can serve this dish with rice for a fulfilling dinner

Also read: Vegan Breakfast Recipes You Can Try At Home To Kick-start The New-Year On A Healthy Note

Also read: Lilve Ki Sabzi is An Exotic Rajasthani Dish That Every Food Lover Must Try, See Recipe