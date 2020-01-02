Feeling Full? Teas Can Help Reduce Bloating And Other Digestive Problems

Bloating is a feeling of fullness in the stomach, which can be uncomfortable at times. When bloated, the belly feels swollen after eating. It is usually caused by excess gas production or even because of the disturbances in the movement of muscles of the digestive system. Bloating can often cause pain, discomfort and can also make the stomach appear bigger. Bloating could be usually caused by eating fatty foods or overeating, constipation etc. There are many ways to get rid of bloating. One of the easiest remedies to cure bloating is by drinking some forms of herbal teas.

Some teas that will help reduce bloating

Turmeric tea

When trying to cure the digestive issue, turmeric tea is a must. Turmeric is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant spice that has been used since ages for treating various ailments. Just add a pinch of black pepper to the drink. This can help in better absorption of the nutrients present in turmeric and will also improve the taste of this tea. This tea shall help to relieve stomach disorders like gas, bloating and will also help in easy bowel movement.

Fennel Tea

Fennel seeds have been widely used since ages for treating many digestive disorders like abdominal pain, bloating and even constipation. The seeds contain a compound that is known to relax the muscles of your gastrointestinal. This, in turn, helps in easy release of gas and also provides relief. You can mix some honey in the tea to improve its taste.

Peppermint Tea

The cooling and refreshing flavours of peppermint are known to soothe the digestive problems, as well as menstrual cramps. Peppermint leaves contain relaxant and antispasmodic properties which provide relief from muscle cramp and spasm. This is why peppermint tea is known to be a perfect remedy to help with bloating.

Ginger Tea

Ginger is also widely used as a supplement for curing upset stomach and also for reducing intestinal cramps and bloating. Ginger is considered to be an excellent treatment for stomach related issues. Use fresh ginger to make the tea. You can also add some honey and squeeze some lemon in it for taste.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.