Bengali Aloo Posto Recipe: Try These Easy Steps To Prepare The Delicious Bengali Dish

There are times when the simplest ingredients produce a delicious dish which one should savour for years to come. Aloo Posto is one of the classic examples of how few ingredients too can yield a delicious dish. It is one of the staples in Bengali households. It is best served with dal, rice and some pickle to savour the flavours. It can be prepared using baby potatoes and diced potatoes work well too.
Most of the Bengali kitchens always have two ingredients which are mustard oil and white poppy seeds. Adding mustard oil to Aloo Posto brings out a great flavour to the dish so if you have mustard oil handy, make sure you use it while making this dish. One should also not forget to soak poppy seeds in warm water before cooking the dish because it will only grind well to a fine paste if they are soaked in warm water. As the Aloo Posto cooks, the water dries out slightly, so add a little more at the end if you feel it is too dry. One should make a rich gravy that clings to the potato chunks.
