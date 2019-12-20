Things To Do In Lower Parel | Best Pubs/ Nightlife In The Prime Area In Mumbai

Mumbai’s nightlife scene is a diverse one, with all the clubs, bars, performance spaces and even restaurants that turn into something different when the sun goes down. Lower Parel is the hub for young and working people, who often find reasons and places to chill with friends and have a relaxed drink with them. Here are the best pubs and nights bars to chill on weekends in Lower Parel-

Best pubs/ night bars in Lower Parel

Flea Bazaar Cafe

Flea Bazaar Cafe is the city's first bazaar-style food hall, and it just so happens to have a bar that serves up Social's cocktails. So, you'll find the signature Long Island Iced Teas to wash down your Goila's Butter Chicken, Bohri Kitchen thaals and more. There are more than enough options to keep coming back for. And an added bonus? The more people you go with, the more you can order. With 11 mini-kitchens, there's never enough friends to share with.

London Taxi

London Taxi is a multi-level bar in Lower Parel's Kamala Mills. The place is moody and perfect for the kind of reunion that brings a large group together. From shots and cocktails to beers and special deals, there's something for everyone. It is affordable and so very repeatable. The large cocktail menu, that includes a selection of martinis and G&Ts, is the main attraction here. The finger food will keep your stomachs lined and the party going till closing time.

Lord of the Drinks

Lord of the Drinks has the longest island bar in Asia, which may be the biggest attraction of the place, but that's not all it has going for it. There's the bartender-to-drinker ratio, which means you will never go without a refill. Their signature cocktails offer a ton of variety, though it is the spirits behind its 200-foot bar that you should be sampling. Also, it is located in Kamala Mills, which is considered as the prime spot in Lower Parel.

