Tomato Price Hike: Indian Dishes That Can Be Made Without It

Tomato prices have skyrocketed recently due to unfavourable weather conditions, including heavy rainfall in certain cultivation regions and unusually high temperatures last month, significantly impacting the production of the crop. With tomatoes costing around Rs. 100 per kilogram or more, families are feeling the pinch in their pockets. However, fret not! We have compiled a list of five delicious Indian recipes that do not require tomatoes, ensuring that your meals remain flavourful and satisfying.

Tomatoes have become incredibly expensive, causing a hole in everyone's pocket, leading to a search for tomato-free recipes.

Tomatoes are a staple in Indian kitchens, but their absence can be felt as a void due to the unique taste and aroma they bring.

Chilli Cheese Paneer & Herb Rice

Indulge in the heavenly combination of chilli cheese paneer and herb rice. This recipe brings together the richness of paneer with a delightful blend of spices and herbs, creating a scrumptious dish. The paneer is shallow-fried and then cooked with onions, capsicum, garlic, green chillies, and a creamy mixture of milk, cream, and processed cheese. Serve it alongside aromatic herb rice, prepared with basmati rice, fresh coriander, lemon juice, and a medley of spices.

(It's a heavenly combination of chilli cheese paneer and herb rice | Image: Twitter)

Methi Matar Malai (Fenugreek and Peas in Creamy Sauce)

Indulge in the creamy delight of Methi Matar Malai, a beloved dish from the state of Uttar Pradesh. This recipe combines the bitterness of fenugreek leaves with the sweetness of peas, all enveloped in a luscious cream-based sauce. The absence of tomatoes does not detract from the rich and velvety texture, making it an excellent choice for those tomato-free days.

(It is a beloved dish from the state of Uttar Pradesh | Image: Twitter)

Okra Mixed with Ginger, Coriander, Sesame seeds and Olive Oil

Discover a unique blend of flavours with this okra recipe. Sliced okra is cooked with a mixture of ginger, coriander leaves, green chillies, roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. The result is a crunchy and aromatic dish that will leave your taste buds satisfied.

(It brings the unique blend of flavours | Image: Twitter)

Dal Palak (Lentils with Spinach)

Dal Palak is a wholesome and nutritious dish that brings together the goodness of lentils and spinach. The lentils provide a protein-packed base, while the spinach adds a burst of freshness and a vibrant green colour. The harmonious blend of spices enhances the flavours, making this tomato-free dish a perfect accompaniment to rice or roti.

(Dal Palak is a wholesome and nutritious dish | Image: Twitter)

Paneer Butter Masala

Indulge in the richness of paneer butter masala, a beloved dish among paneer enthusiasts. Cubes of paneer are cooked in a luscious gravy made with a blend of onions, cashew nuts, ginger, garlic, and a medley of spices. The addition of milk, cream, and kasoori methi (dried fenugreek leaves) enhances the flavours, creating a creamy and aromatic curry that will leave you craving for more.

(Indulge in the richness of paneer butter masala | Image: Twitter)

While the recent surge in tomato prices may have put a dent in your grocery budget, these five tomato-free Indian recipes offer delightful alternatives. Embrace these recipes and let your taste buds embark on a flavourful journey that transcends that tomato-dominated realm of Indian cuisine.