Top 8 Bizarre Types Of Tea That You Have Probably Never Heard Of

There are various types of tea that are widely popular today. Generally, you may consume tea for health reasons or a caffeine fix. Tea comes in a wide variety. The taste varies from sweet to bitter and everything in between.

As the number of people consuming tea is known to be increasing day by day. There have been variations of tea hitting the market. Many of these variations are becoming favourites among tea drinkers while there are some varieties that are considered bizarre.

Weird Types of Teas

Blue Tea - known to be prepared from dried butterfly pea flowers

Purple Beauty Tea - known to be brewed from a new mutant varietal

Tomato Mint Tea

Labrador Tea - known to be brewed from an evergreen shrub

Reishi Mushroom Tea

Comfrey Tea - Known to be made from a yin herb in China

Sparkling Tea - Known to be carbonated which creates bubble

Cloudberry Tea - one of the popular drinks in Scandinavia

