Top 8 Bizarre Types Of Tea That You Have Probably Never Heard Of

Food

There are a lot of tea varieties available in the market. Many of them are favourites while some are considered weird. Here are some weird types of tea.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Types of tea

There are various types of tea that are widely popular today. Generally, you may consume tea for health reasons or a caffeine fix. Tea comes in a wide variety. The taste varies from sweet to bitter and everything in between.

As the number of people consuming tea is known to be increasing day by day. There have been variations of tea hitting the market. Many of these variations are becoming favourites among tea drinkers while there are some varieties that are considered bizarre. 

Weird Types of Teas 

Blue Tea - known to be prepared from dried butterfly pea flowers 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Newby Teas (@newbyteas) on

 

Purple Beauty Tea - known to be brewed from a new mutant varietal 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Candice Walker (@proportionalplate) on

 

Tomato Mint Tea

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mountain Feed & Farm Supply (@mountainfeedandfarm) on

 

Labrador Tea - known to be brewed from an evergreen shrub

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Bee's Knees (@thebeeskneesyyt) on

 

Reishi Mushroom Tea

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natalie Malkut (@nataliefitness78) on

 

Comfrey Tea - Known to be made from a yin herb in China

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spiral Roots Sanctuary (@spiralrootssanctuary) on

 

Sparkling Tea - Known to be carbonated which creates bubble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pursuit of Grapeness (@pursuit_of_grapeness) on

 

Cloudberry Tea - one of the popular drinks in Scandinavia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Visit Tromsø (@visittromso) on

 

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - newbyteas / proportionalplate / nataliefitness78

