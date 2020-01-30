Tricolour Thai Fruit Jelly Recipe: How To Make This Scrumptious Dessert At Home

A popular dish among the dessert-lovers, Tricolour Thai Fruit Jelly is a delicious, sweet and immensely refreshing jar of dessert that is easy to prepare at home with few simple steps. It is a fruit jelly with an Indian twist. The tricolour jelly is made with coconut milk and mixed with orange and kiwi dices.

Tricolour Thai Fruit Jelly Recipe

Ingredients required for Tricolour Thai Fruit Jelly Recipe:

350 ml coconut milk

2 Kafir lime leaves

40 gms orange dices

30 ml lychee juice

coconut water

350 ml orange juice

A pinch of salt

A pinch of sugar

40 gms kiwi dices

15 gms agar-agar

How to make Tricolour Thai fruit jelly recipe

Place the saucepan on a low flame and pour coconut milk dissolved in coconut water to the pan. Boil it for a few minutes. After this, you can add sugar, kafir lime and wait until it releases aroma.

Place another saucepan on low flame and pour about 150 ml of water and add the agar-agar into it. Turn the flame high and let it boil and dissolve. Wait patiently till it dissolves.

Blend the cut pieces of Kiwi into a puree form and pour it into the boiling water. Once the kiwi puree dissolves in the water, add agar-agar to it. After a few minutes add litchi juice to add sweetness to the Tricolour Thai Fruit Jelly recipe. Once the mixture is dissolved, turn off the flame, and pour the kiwi puree into a jar. Hence, forming the first layer of Tricolour Thai Fruit Jelly recipe.

Now cut the oranges, add some orange juice and agar-agar to hot coconut milk. In the meantime, add a little salt to enhance the taste of the dish.

Layer the glass jar with the second layer, which will be of the coconut milk and lemon kafir mixture. After setting the second layer of coconut milk, keep the glass jar in the fridge. Once taken out, pour the third layer with orange juice. In a few minutes, your Tricolor Thai Fruit Jelly Recipe is ready to savour.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Photo by Nadja Oertlin on Unsplash)