Kalmi Vada Recipe: Here's How To Make This Delicious Rajasthani Dish At Home

Kalmi Vada is a traditional Rajasthani recipe, that is made with chana dal, cabbage, gram flour, and a melange of common spices that you can easily find at home. This snack recipe has a crispy brown texture because of the coarsely grounded chana dal. This is the best snack recipe to prepare for your loved ones on any occasion. It tastes even better during monsoons and winters. This super-delicious fritter recipe is mildly spicy and can be a perfect accompaniment with a cup of hot ginger tea. A must-try snack when guests are coming over on short notice — this dish will surely win many hearts. Read to know the recipe of Kalmi Vada:

Also Read | Quick Patishapta Recipe With Khoya Filling To Prepare At Home

Rajasthani Kalmi Vada recipe

Ingredients

(8 SERVINGS)

2 cups of chana dal

2 cups of cabbage

4 teaspoons red chilli powder

2 teaspoons dry mango powder

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

1 1/2 cups of refined oil

2 inches ginger

2 pieces of green chilli

1 teaspoon chaat masala powder

2 tablespoons gram flour (besan)

2 teaspoons salt

8 cups of water

Also Read | Bohri Style Thuli: A Three-step Recipe To Make This Scrumptious Dish At Home

How to make?

In a bowl, add chana dal and rinse with water until the water comes out clear.

Now add water in the bowl and soak dal for 6-8 hours.

Drain the water after soaking it and add dal to a food processor and process until you obtain a thick paste.

Add more water, if required. Transfer this dal paste into a bowl.

In the same bowl, add gram flour, chopped cabbage, coriander leaves, salt, red chilli powder and dry mango powder or amchoor.

Mix all the ingredients well and make a soft dough.

Also Read | Kheema Khichdi Recipe: Make This Bohri Cuisine Delicacy At Home

Next, place a deep-bottomed pan or a kadhai over medium flame and heat oil in it.

Take equal amount of dough and make round balls with them.

Press firmly to make patties.

Turn the flame to low and add these patties in the hot oil, deep fry these patties until you obtain a golden brown colour.

Place tissue papers on a platter and put these deep-fried vadas on the platter.

Cut them into long strips with the help of a knife, once they cool down.

Your Rajasthani Kalmi Vadas are ready to be served with green chutney.

Also Read | Bohri Cuisine: Easy And Drool-worthy 'Dabba Gosht' Recipe In 4 Simple Steps