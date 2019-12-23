Turkish Green Tea: All You Need To Know About The Drink And Its Benefits

The Turks love drinking tea from sunrise to sunset and there is never a bad time to drink it in Turkey. In the country, the fragrant liquid is not traditionally drunk with milk or lemon, but sometimes also with only sugar cubes. Shopkeepers there sometimes also offers a Turkish tea, as a sign of friendship and hospitality. Apart from this, the flavours of the Turkish herbal teas are just amazing and have many health benefits. Here is all you need to know about Turkish tea and its benefits.

All about Turkish Tea

Tea culture arrived in Istanbul in 1856 from the British. Tea parties that were held at the embassies during that time became popular among the city's socialites and Turks were reintroduced to the drink. Once tea found its way into Istanbul homes, guests were offered a cup of tea and coffee both. The variants of tea found are green and black, to which milk or lemon aren’t added, it is instead served with few small sugar cubes and always served hot.

Types of Turkish Tea

Oralet: The bright and colourful tea leaves of this Turkish tea resemble the rainbow sprinkles we often see on desserts. Since this tea is naturally sweetened, you do not feel to add a dash of sugar. The tea is available at many Turkish markets and shops.

Rize: The province of Rize is considered Turkey’s tea capital. The area’s mild climate and green mountainsides make it the ideal location for tea plantations to harvest these tea leaves. Tourists can visit the Caykur tea gardens to sip fresh Rize Tourist tea. Take in a view of the city and relax in the soothing tea gardens is one such thing you should not miss.

Benefits of Turkish Tea

It keeps the body's mineral balance, prevents the body’s calcification, and improves bones.

It purifies the urine, renews the metabolism, also decreases the risk of a heart attack.

The tea which also prevents tooth diseases makes easy the bloodstream, prevents arteriosclerosis, fatigue and depression.

With the Turkish Tea which has an antibiotic effect can recover the wounds on the body.

It also helps lower the risk of hypertension.

