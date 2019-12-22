Amritsar: 4 Best Restaurants And Dhabas In The Food Capital Of Punjab

Amritsar is known for its rich culture and heritage. It is located in the Majha region of the Punjab state. This famous city holds great spiritual significance as people from all over the world travel to Amritsar to visit The Golden Temple. The city offers a lot when it comes to food as it serves the most delicious food items. Food is one of the major attractions in the city. Here is a list of some of the best restaurants in Amritsar that will leave you must check out:

Best places to eat in Amritsar

Bharawan Da Dhaba

Bharawan Da Dhaba is one of the most popular restaurants in the city of Amritsar. It is located in the Town Hall area of the city. For a mouth-watering and heavy breakfast, one must visit this place. It won’t disappoint you if you want to experience the authenticity of some pure Punjabi food and the rich culture.

Crystal Restaurant

Crystal restaurant is ruling the corner of the street for a very long time. It has still maintained its reputation among the food lovers of the city. One must visit this place for a great and memorable experience as the place provides you a good ambience. The staff is very friendly and the impressive presentation will leave you stunned. It is located at in Queens road.

Beera Chicken House

The famous roasted chicken and thick gravy attract many tourists to visit this place. The deadly combination of Keema naan and Butter chicken will end up giving you some real cravings. You can consider this place for a satisfactory meal. It is located at Majitha road.

The Kulcha Land

The stuffed kulchas with chhole and some butter on the top will give you a solid reason to visit the holy city once again. The Kulchas has several layers filled with cheese that will force you to dig in till you get lost in the flavor of various spices. It is one of the most visited places by tourists. The Kulcha Land is located at Ranjit Avenue. It offers a very budget-friendly rate.

