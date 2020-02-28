Ubadiyu Is A Native Gujarati Dish, And Here Is Where To Have It In Mumbai

Ubadiyu is a native Gujarati dish originating from Valsad in Gujarat. It is traditionally cooked outdoors by putting all kinds of vegetables in an earthen pot. The vegetables are properly mixed with some spices that give a burst of taste when served piping hot. The city of Mumbai has a couple of places that serve traditional Ubadiyu to the citizens. Take a look at some of the restaurants that serve this tasty and healthy dish in Mumbai.

Best places to eat Ubadiyu food around Mumbai

Hiralal Kashidas Bhajiawala

This place is located in Marine Lines East, Cawasji Patel tank, Mumbai. This place offers traditional Gujarati snacks at affordable prices. The Ubadiyu here is very loved by the localities. It has a very retro ambience and opens at 7 am and closes at 9 pm. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Kansar Kathiyawadi Thali Restaurant

This elegant family dining restaurant is located in Hotel Express Inn National, Ghodbunder Road, Bhayandar, Mumbai. This place serves authentic Gujarati thalis at very cheap prices and the spot is ideal for family dinners. The staff is also very efficient and professional. The place is open from 12 pm to 3:30 pm and again from 7 pm to 11:30 pm every day.

Jalaram Foods

Jalaram Foods is located at Anand Nagar, Santacruz East, Mumbai. This spot serves some of the best Ubadiyu in town and other mouthwatering Gujarati dishes. It is a perfect family dining place with efficient staff. The place stays open from 10 am to 7 pm every day except Sundays.

Surti Vegetarian Restaurant

Surti Vegetarian Restaurant is located at Marine Lines East, Mumbai and serves very delicious food. The place offers excellent ambience and a variety of food options on the menu. The place is expensive but the quality of food is exceptional. The spot is open from 8 am till 11 pm every day of the week.

