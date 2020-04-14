Vishu 2020: Aviyal, Matta Rice And Other Mouthwatering Traditional Kerala Dishes To Try

The festival meals are something that always manage to grab a special spot during celebrations. Apart from colours and traditional rituals, it is food that adds extra joy during the festival celebration. As Kerala will be celebrating Vishu on April 14, 2020, here are 5 traditional Kerala dishes that are must-try.

Kerala dishes for Vishu Sadya 2020

Aviyal

Aviyal is a common dish in the state Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Aviyal, also known as Avial, is a thick mixture of 13 vegetables recommended by the Siddha Rishis of western ghats. It is generally seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves. Avial is also considered as an essential part of the main meal during the Onam in Kerala.

Payasam

Payasam gets a dedicated spot in the traditional thali during festivals in Kerala. There are different types and methods to prepare payasams. From the traditional recipes that include rice, vermicelli and moong dal to other preparations like jevvarisi payasam, thengai payasam and rava payasam, any food lover can treat their sweet tooth with a bowl of payasam in Vishu Sadya.

Thoran

Thoran, a dry dish traditionally made of finely chopped vegetables is a coconut-based vegetable dish in Kerala. the dish includes vegetables such as cabbage, yardlong bean and other bean varieties, unripe jackfruit, bitter gourd or elephant foot yam, and leafy vegetables such as green or red cheera. The chopped vegetables are cooked together with grated coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves and turmeric powder and briefly stirred on a pan over the fire.

Kerala Matta Rice

Kerala Matta rice is known for its coarseness and health benefits in Kerala. To make this rice at home, you need to soak it for 1 hour or overnight. Matta rice is a rich source of magnesium, fibre and calcium.

Puttu

Apart from Vishu Sadya, the side dish Puttu is also a must-try for the traditional feast of Kerala. Puttu is generally eaten for breakfast in Kerala. It consists of ground rice, grated coconut, salt and water and often spiced with cumin.

