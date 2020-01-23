Waffles In Bengaluru That Need To Be Tried By Every Dessert Lovers

Waffles are the ultimate soulful dessert that leaves a person wanting for more. Waffles fit perfectly for breakfast and they even pose as a great dessert option. Bengaluru is filled with many restaurants and places where a person can find delicious and heartwarming waffles. Here is a list of some of the best place for finding delicious waffles in Bengaluru.

A Hole Lotta Love Cafe

Offering quaint brunches, A Hole Lotta Love Cafe remains a favourite amongst the youth. If a person is searching for the best waffle places in Bengaluru a trip to this cafe is a must. The speciality of this place is Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle which is a deliciously fluffy and layered with cream cheese and has a yummy strawberry filing.

A person must also try their Moonlight Waffles, which has an interesting blend of chocolate waffle filled with a combination of tangy raspberry and white chocolate fillings. Visiting hours are between 10 am to 10 pm and the place remains closed on Monday. It only costs ₹600 for two people.

The Belgian Waffle Co.

The Belgian Waffle Co. is known all over the country for its crispy wafer-thin waffles laden with lip-smacking toppings. While visiting this captivating waffle place, one would love its yellow ambience and the aroma of freshly made waffles.

The speciality of The Belgian Waffle Co. is the Red Velvet Waffle, Kitkat Waffle and the Dark & White Fantasy Waffle. This place is always open between 9:30 am to 3 am to fill their customers with joy. It only costs ₹300 for two.

Waffle Stories

This waffle joint stands apart from its contemporaries because of its unique concept of ‘Create Your Own Waffle Story’. A person can choose their waffle according to their taste and mood; be it a plain waffle, choco-chip, black waffle or red velvet waffle. The place offers its visitors with 10 topping options and they can choose accordingly.

Amongst the best options are Choco-Brandy and Mocha. An individual can add cream or ice cream of their own choice. And then their favourite mix of fresh fruits, chocolates, nuts or cookies. It is open from 11 am till 10:30 pm and only costs ₹300 for two people.

