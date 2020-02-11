Waffles In Chandigarh: Best Places To Satiate One's Craving For This Dessert

Waffles are a favourite of almost every dessert lover. However, finding a good waffle place can be really difficult and exhausting. For people whose love for this dish is eternal, here is a list of places that are known to serve some of the best waffles in Chandigarh:

Le Gaufres

A paradise for waffle lovers, one can gorge on waffles with not only sweet toppings like honey, chocolate, and Nutella but also savoury ones like kheema and chicken. This takeaway place offers a wide variety of waffles and is established at two different locations in Chandigarh. This eatery is said to serve some of the best waffles that are dipped in deliciousness.

Waffle Queen

The Waffle Queen is another place in Chandigarh for people who have waffle on their mind. The place has two outlets in Chandigarh to satiate waffle lovers' cravings. This place is known for its uniquely shaped waffles, along with the wide variety of flavours it offers. Thus, this is one of the best places in Chandigarh for waffles.

Get Desserted

A small place which is famous for its ice creams and waffles, this dessert place is worth visiting. Established in 2014, the place is known for serving some lip-smacking waffles which are made in front of the patrons. Get Desserted uses the flavours as a base for its waffles, making it one of the best places to try waffles in Chandigarh.

Nik Baker's

Said to be one of the oldest dessert places, Nik Baker's is considered to be famous all over Chandigarh. This place has various outlets spread all over so that dessert lovers can get a sample of their highly recommended fluffy nibbles. Thus, Nik Baker's is the place to visit when one wants to try some of the best waffles in Chandigarh.

