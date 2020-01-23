Here's Where You Can Find The Best And Yummiest Waffles In Jaipur

Waffles are one of the most pleasing and delightful desserts that are capable of leaving a person awestruck and wanting for more. Waffles fit perfectly for people who love to have an extensive variety of dessert option. Jaipur is filled with many restaurants and places where a person can find delicious and heartwarming waffles. Here is a list of some of the best place for finding delicious waffles in Jaipur.

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope is known for its intimate decor and wondrous outside seating. The waffles offered at this incredible place are simply authentic and yummy with an extensive range consisting almost everything. Kaleidoscope is especially known for the Very Berry waffle which is a crunchy artistic masterpiece topped with three different kinds of berry sauces and whipped cream. Many people also enjoy the classic banana and Nutella waffle. It only costs ₹ 800 for two people.

Molly Moo

Molly Moo is a Dessert Parlor that knows how to create a heartwarming blend for foodies to drool over. They generally offer waffles in a sundae form, which has three options in it such as; stick, sandwich or bubble, which not only look good but it also tastes heavenly.

While visiting this place, one must never forget to try their red velvet and apple pie waffle sundaes because they are exceptional. Being such a great place to eat, it only charges ₹ 300.

Curious Life Coffee Roasters

Curious Life Coffee Roasters is known for its satisfying coffee. But this cafe, that takes coffee roasting very seriously, offers their customers with simple and delightful waffles which is commendable. Rather than covering waffles in several sauces and syrups and adding dozens of artificial flavours to it, CLCR keeps their waffles classic.

The cafe serves only two kinds of waffles, a plain Belgian waffle with a knob of butter for breakfast and a dessert Waffogato served with chocolate dressing, vanilla ice cream and a shot of espresso, however, they are worth a try. A person can enjoy their offerings in approx ₹ 450.

