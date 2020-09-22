What Does Maki Sushi Literally Mean? Know All About This Delicious Dish

Sushi is a traditional Japanese dish which is known worldwide. The dish has over 6 types that have varying ingredients but the Shari or sushi rice are common. Makizushi or Maki Sushi is one of the most popularly known and eaten forms of Sushi. Read on to know what does maki Sushi literally mean:

What does Maki Sushi literally mean?

Makizushi literally means rolled sushi. It is also known as Norimaki or Makimono and is made using a bamboo mat which is called Makisu. These are made in a cylindrical shape and then cut in 6-8 pieces. Makizushi is usually wrapped with seaweed which is nori or sometimes it is wrapped with a thin omelette soy paper. There are many kinds of Makizushi, but 4 of those that are most popular are Futomaki, Hosomaki, Ehomaki and Temaki.

Different types of Maki Sushi

Futomaki sushi is thick large rolls and is wrapped in nori. Traditionally, the Futomaki rolls have a diameter of 2 to 2.5 inches. These usually have a number of fillings that complement each other in taste and colours. Futomaki is also vegetarian and can have fillings of cucumber, kampyō gourd, takenoko bamboo shoots, takuan or lotus root. It also has strips of tamagoyaki omelette, tiny fish roe, chopped tuna, and Oboro whitefish flakes as non-vegetarian fillings. Some of the proteins that are added to Futomaki are fish cakes, imitation crab meat, egg, tuna, or shrimp.

Hosomaki are thin cylindrical rolls of smaller size with a 1-inch diameter and are wrapped in nori. They mostly contain only one filling like often tuna, cucumber, kanpyō, nattō, umeboshi paste, squid with shiso. Another type of Hosomaki is Kappamaki which has a filling of cucumber. They are named so after the Japanese legendary water demons called the kappa. Kappamaki is used as a palate cleanser between different types of foods.

Ehomaki or the lucky directional rolls is a kind of sushi that consists of seven ingredients. Ehomaki is popular food on the Setsubun day in Japan. Traditionally, Ehomaki is made of kanpyō, egg, eel, and shiitake mushrooms nut might include other ingredients too. People in Japan face the direction that is considered auspicious for the year while they eat Ehomaki.

Temaki which means hand rolls are large cone-shaped pieces of nori filled with ingredients. Temakis are usually 10 centimetres long and are eaten using fingers. Temaki is preferable to be eaten as soon as they are made as the moisture from the fillings makes the nori lose its crispy texture.

