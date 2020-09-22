Good News: Bride Travels 320km On Wedding Day To Surprise Grandfather At Care Home

A newly married 36-year-old woman travelled nearly 320 kilometres in a bid to see her grandfather in his care home as he couldn’t make the wedding due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. According to international media reports, Alex Pearce, who works as a surgeon, drove for over three hours, picking up her husband along the way, just to share a glass of champagne and a slice of cake with her grandad from behind a protective screen.

Pearce’s grandfather, Graham Burley, lives at Court Lodge Care Home and has Parkinson’s disease. The 36-year-old married her husband Philip on August 29 in Shepton Mallet, Somerset. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple couldn’t invite Burley, 87, as it was ‘just too high risk’. However, they decided to ‘pop in’ and visit him in Lymington, Hampshire.

‘Incredible special’ moment

According to ladbible, Pearce said that she drove from London and picked up her husband in Shepton Mallet before driving to her parents home in Lymington, where the couple got changed into their wedding gear. She added that when they reached the care home and met Burley, he was completely surprised and got all teary-eyed after seeing his granddaughter in her wedding dress.

The 87-year-old called the moment ‘emotional’ and added that it meant so much to him that he got to see his granddaughter in the ‘beautiful white wedding dress’ that she wore on her ‘special day’. Furthermore, Pearce called the visit ‘incredibly special’ and said that she also did shed a few tears.

In a bid to visit the 87-year-old in his care home, the newly married couple had to have their temperatures taken and remain behind a clear screen. Burley was able to talk to the couple through the screen and he even looked at the photos they had taken on their special day. Pearce and her husband spent nearly 20 minutes reliving the day with him. Pearce informed that her grandfather has had Parkinson’s for the last 15-years and has needed full-time care since her grandmother passed away some years ago.

