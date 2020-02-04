Where To Buy Fresh Fish In Bangalore? Take A Look At These Markets And Online Stores

Fishes have a number of health benefits as these beautiful creatures are packed with proteins and are also considered as a great source of minerals. The American Heart Association has recommended to eat fish at least twice per week. Here are some of the best places to visit and order fish online in Banglore,

Markets and online stores to buy fresh fish in Banglore

Yashwanthpur Fish Market

Yashwanthpur fish market is popularly known as the machali market in Banglore. It’s a small market but there are a variety of fishes available in this market. The fishes displayed at the market are sold at a reasonable and wholesale rate and the loot is over by noon.

Russell Market, Shivajinagar

Located near Shivajinagar in Banglore, Russell market has some of the best fishes like Angelfish, butterfish, prawns and mackerel. The fishes available in this market are fresh and provided at a reasonable rate. There are even other grocery stuffs and vegetables available at the market.

Madiwala Fishmarket

One of the biggest fish market in Banglore is the Madiwala fish market located right next to the Madiwala lake. This place is famous for producing snails and shellfish in a large number. The retailers at this market even provide free delivery to your doorstep on request.

GoFish.Farm

GoFish Farm in Bengaluru is popular to provide fresh, hygienic and chemical free fishes. Locals can pick their favourite fish right from rohu, pomfret to crabs and shrimps. Sometimes fish markets can get too messy and can even be far, thus this is one option to explore.

Fresh to Home

Fresh To Home is an online market which provides with fresh fish, chicken, mutton and even eggs. They have an outlet in almost all the main cities of India from where people can order tender and fresh seafood at home. They have an express delivery option and you can even place a customised order.

