Chum Chum Recipe: Here's How To Prepare This Sweet Dish At Home

Chum Chum is a popular traditional sweet dish from West Bengal. Therefore, this sweet dish is also known as Bengali Mithai. Chum Chum is made from Paneer (cottage cheese from India). This recipe explains how to make fluffy and spongy Chum Chum at home. This dish is also very popular in all of India. Chum Chum is a snack that can be eaten every time of year. However, this dish is most popular during auspicious Hindu festivals such as Durga Puja and Diwali. This Bengali mithai recipe is prepared from Paneer (chenna or curdled milk). The procedure of cooking Chum Chum is very easy and simple. You can easily find all the ingredients in the market.

Bengali dessert: easy Chum Chum recipe to try at home

INGREDIENTS

FOR CHENNA:

4 cups cow's milk, full cream

2 tbsp vinegar or lemon juice

1 tbsp maida / plain flour, optional

FOR SUGAR SYRUP:

1½ cup sugar

8 cups of water

2 pods cardamom

FOR STUFFING:

1 tsp ghee / clarified butter

¼ cup milk

2 tbsp cream, optional

½ cup of milk powder

2 tbsp saffron milk

1 tbsp powdered sugar

OTHER INGREDIENTS:

¼ cup coconut, desiccated

3 tbsp tutti frutti

Directions:

First, prepare chenna by curdling the milk. Drain it completely.

Then let it sit for 30 minutes.

Start kneading the paneer after 30 minutes, for 8 minutes.

Add 1 tbsp of maida, and then mix properly.

Make small, oval, paneer balls.

Boil them in sugar syrup for 15 minutes.

Let it cool down completely.

Slit in between, and stuff it with the sweetened khoya mixture.

Alternatively, roll it in desiccated coconut.

Garnish with your choice of tutti fruits or dried fruits.

Finally, immediately serve Chum Chum or store in the fridge.

