Chum Chum Recipe: Here's How To Prepare This Sweet Dish At Home

Chum Chum is a popular traditional sweet dish from West Bengal. Therefore, this sweet dish is also known as Bengali Mithai. Chum Chum is made from Paneer (cottage cheese from India). This recipe explains how to make fluffy and spongy Chum Chum at home. This dish is also very popular in all of India. Chum Chum is a snack that can be eaten every time of year. However, this dish is most popular during auspicious Hindu festivals such as Durga Puja and Diwali. This Bengali mithai recipe is prepared from Paneer (chenna or curdled milk). The procedure of cooking Chum Chum is very easy and simple. You can easily find all the ingredients in the market.
INGREDIENTS
FOR CHENNA:
Also read: Gujarati Khichu Recipe You Must Try At Home; Learn How To Cook This Dish
FOR SUGAR SYRUP:
FOR STUFFING:
OTHER INGREDIENTS:
Also read: Mongolian Chicken Fried Rice Recipe To Make At Home In Five Easy Steps
Directions:
Also read: Tricolour Thai Fruit Jelly Recipe: How To Make This Scrumptious Dessert At Home
Also read: Easy Hash Brown Recipe To Kick-start Your Mornings On A Delicious Note