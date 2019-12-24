Winter Drinks: Healthy And Hot Drinks To Keep You Warm This Season

There are tons of options that will keep you toasty this winter. So if you are looking for alternatives to your favourite hot drinks without packing on the calories, here is a list of beverages that will not only keep you cosy this season, but they will also offer you some serious health benefits.

Hot Water and Lemon Infusion

This recipe has been used for ages and is known to have anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties. It also helps in flushing out the liver and kidneys toxins. It is very easy to prepare this drink. All you need is a cup of boiling water, 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice, and about ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder. Now add a pinch of coarse salt and cayenne to the mix to boost your metabolism. You may also one teaspoon sugar if required.

Hot Apple Cider with Cinnamon

This is another alternative if you are looking to boost your metabolism. This drink is also beneficial for the healthy functioning of the immune system and adrenal glands affected by cold weather. All you need to prepare this healthy drink is a cup of warm water, one tablespoon apple cider, and a tablespoon of honey to make it sweeter and tastier. You can have it anytime at your leisure to achieve the health benefits.

Hot Spiced Green Tea

While green tea is already known for its many health benefits, not everyone likes it. So if you are still looking to reap the health benefits of green tea this season, here is what you can do to make it tastier and with added health benefits. Simply prepare green tea in a large bowl. Now 2 cinnamon sticks, 4 crushed cardamom pods, and ½ teaspoon grated lemon zest to the bowl and heat for two minutes. Once ready, stir 2 tablespoons of honey in the mix and serve.

Ginger tea

Ginger has a lot of healing properties. So what better way to start off your day than have a warm cup of ginger tea, especially during this cold season? This is one of the easiest ones to prepare as all you need to need is add some ginger to your morning tea. One may also use honey instead of sugar if looking for a healthier alternative.

