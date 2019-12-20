The Debate
Winter Soups: Lemon-Coriander Soup And Other Options To Keep Yourself Warmer This Season

Food

Winter soups can be the best option to go for to enjoy the warm and cosy vibes in the freezing cold. Here are some of the winter soups you can make at home.

Winter and soups is the best combination to enjoy the warm and cosy vibes in freezing cold. During the winter, soup is an ideal way to help the whole family boost their health as it's packed with veggies, easy and budget-friendly to produce. You can warm up with these veggie soups, meat stews, and creamy bowls. It might be chilly outside, but you'll be able to stay nice and warm all season long with these hearty soup recipes. Here are some of the winter soups to keep you and your family warm. 

Tasty soups to keep you warmer during this season

Pea Soup

In a heated butter pan, add onion and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and thyme (or parsley); cook, stir for about 10 seconds. Add water and broth. Puree the soup in batches in a blender until smooth. 

Tomato Soup

Tomato soup is one of the easiest and healthiest soups. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, garlic, herbs in a pan and roast them with salt. Blend them and strain the mixture. Garnish with some thicker herbs and spices like pepper and coriander. 

Lemon and Coriander Soup

Lemon coriander soup is a clear vegetable soup flavoured with lemon and coriander leaves. Heat some oil in a pan, add garlic and green chillies to the oil. Add one finely chopped onion and saute it. Add cabbage, carrots, vegetable stock, lemon juice, salt and cornflour-water. Cook the mixture for three minutes and garnish it with coriander.   

