Winter Soups: Lemon-Coriander Soup And Other Options To Keep Yourself Warmer This Season

Winter and soups is the best combination to enjoy the warm and cosy vibes in freezing cold. During the winter, soup is an ideal way to help the whole family boost their health as it's packed with veggies, easy and budget-friendly to produce. You can warm up with these veggie soups, meat stews, and creamy bowls. It might be chilly outside, but you'll be able to stay nice and warm all season long with these hearty soup recipes. Here are some of the winter soups to keep you and your family warm.

Also Read | Chilli recipes: Warm yourself up by cooking these yummy dishes this winter

Also Read | Healthy winter recipe: Try these healthy spinach dishes to keep you warm

Tasty soups to keep you warmer during this season

Pea Soup

In a heated butter pan, add onion and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and thyme (or parsley); cook, stir for about 10 seconds. Add water and broth. Puree the soup in batches in a blender until smooth.

Pea soup with pork rinds.... My word that's good...they crackle when u put them in! pic.twitter.com/C82wkXYCm4 — Bairnmooney (@bairnmooney) December 18, 2019

Tomato Soup

Tomato soup is one of the easiest and healthiest soups. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, garlic, herbs in a pan and roast them with salt. Blend them and strain the mixture. Garnish with some thicker herbs and spices like pepper and coriander.

Good Evening from Chef Duncan! Dinner is served...My grilled cheese paninis and fresh tomato soup. Perfect for a chilly night.

Eat. Live. Love. Chef Duncan pic.twitter.com/8WD0RrlFDb — Brian Duncan (@TrueF1Fan) December 20, 2019

Lemon and Coriander Soup

Lemon coriander soup is a clear vegetable soup flavoured with lemon and coriander leaves. Heat some oil in a pan, add garlic and green chillies to the oil. Add one finely chopped onion and saute it. Add cabbage, carrots, vegetable stock, lemon juice, salt and cornflour-water. Cook the mixture for three minutes and garnish it with coriander.

I love soup when winter comes and made some chicken lemon coriander soup today. Also that's not some but much xD, some guests are coming today. pic.twitter.com/uMj1q0vZ9K — Paramveer (@LaxusDThunder) October 21, 2019

Also Read | Soup Recipes: Follow these easy steps to prepare healthy hot soups this winter

Also Read | Tomato soup recipes to try during winters for making it tangier