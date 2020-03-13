World Sleep Day: Food Items That Can Help Stimulate Sleep; Dark Chocolate, Oats And More

Today i.e. on March 15, 2020, the entire world is celebrating World Sleep day. This day is celebrated globally to spread awareness about healthy and sound sleep. It aims at preventing sleeping problems and disorders by spreading awareness about the issues. World Sleep day also helps to keep one informed about the benefits of sound sleep to enhance the quality of life.

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, here is a list of few food items that might help induce sleep, if one is suffering from sleep deprivation, as per reports. There are times when people face the problem of sleep deprivation not knowing why. It is advised by medical experts to seek help if one is facing sleeping disorders like Insomnia.

According to medical experts, a human body needs a minimum of 8 hours of sleep every day and sleeping less than that can take a toll on one’s life by creating stress, laziness, and more. Inadequate amount of sleep also hampers body functioning and daily activities by causing irritability and frustration. Not only that but inadequate sleep can also trigger depression.

As per reports, there are a few food items that help to induce sleep in a person’s body. On the occasion of World sleep day, here is a list of items that one can include in their diet to enhance healthy and sound sleep.

Warm Milk

Warm milk reportedly contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts into serotonin. Serotonin is known to have soothing effects in the brain, which helps you sleep well.

Cherries

Cherries contain melatonin, a hormone produced by the pineal gland that regulates our sleep-wake cycle

Almonds

Just like milk, almonds contain tryptophan, which has soothing effects on the brain and nerves

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolates contain serotonin, which has a calming effect on your mind and nerves and helps you get sound sleep.

Bananas

Bananas contains muscle-relaxing magnesium and potassium.

