World Sleep Day: Food Items That Can Help Stimulate Sleep; Dark Chocolate, Oats And More

Food

On the occasion of World sleep day, here is a list of items that one can include in their diet to enhance healthy and sound sleep. Read to know more about it.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
world sleep day

Today i.e. on March 15, 2020, the entire world is celebrating World Sleep day. This day is celebrated globally to spread awareness about healthy and sound sleep. It aims at preventing sleeping problems and disorders by spreading awareness about the issues. World Sleep day also helps to keep one informed about the benefits of sound sleep to enhance the quality of life.

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, here is a list of few food items that might help induce sleep, if one is suffering from sleep deprivation, as per reports. There are times when people face the problem of sleep deprivation not knowing why. It is advised by medical experts to seek help if one is facing sleeping disorders like Insomnia. 

According to medical experts, a human body needs a minimum of 8 hours of sleep every day and sleeping less than that can take a toll on one’s life by creating stress, laziness, and more. Inadequate amount of sleep also hampers body functioning and daily activities by causing irritability and frustration. Not only that but inadequate sleep can also trigger depression. 

As per reports, there are a few food items that help to induce sleep in a person’s body. On the occasion of World sleep day, here is a list of items that one can include in their diet to enhance healthy and sound sleep.

Warm Milk

Warm milk reportedly contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts into serotonin. Serotonin is known to have soothing effects in the brain, which helps you sleep well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WAG Free Food (@wagfreefood_) on

Cherries

Cherries contain melatonin, a hormone produced by the pineal gland that regulates our sleep-wake cycle

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Little Chef Beth (@little_chef_beth) on

ALSO READ| World Sleep Day Quotes You Can Share With Your Friends And Family Members

Almonds

Just like milk, almonds contain tryptophan, which has soothing effects on the brain and nerves

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hari Om Dryfruit (@hariomdryfruit) on

ALSO READ| World Sleep Day 2020: Theme & Facts You Should Know About This Day; Read

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolates contain serotonin, which has a calming effect on your mind and nerves and helps you get sound sleep.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharon Terenzi (@thechocolatejournalist) on

ALSO READ| World Sleep Day Quotes In Hindi That You Can Share With Your Family

Bananas

Bananas contains muscle-relaxing magnesium and potassium.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by poshe🇯🇵 (@mayuposhe) on

ALSO READ| World Sleep Day Images That You Can Send To Your Loved Ones; Check It Out

First Published:
COMMENT
