3 DIY Face Packs You Can Try At Home To Get A Healthy, Glowing Skin

Health

There are many effective DIY face packs that can help you get glowing skin by using simple kitchen ingredients. Here are 3 such easy and quick face packs.

There are many reasons for skin tanning. Pollution from outside, dust, dryness, blackhead can easily damage your skin. Here are a couple of home remedies which require few natural ingredients that you can use to make your skin look brighter and healthier.

Also Read: Aloe Vera Gel: Top Aloe Vera Benefits For Glowing Skin And Long Lashes

Turmeric and Yoghurt face mask:

Turmeric and yoghurt are both ingredients that commonly available in Indian households. Turmeric is known to help reduce the pimples on your skin and lighten your skin shade. Yoghurt is the natural moisturizer for your skin. To prepare a turmeric face mask here are the ingredients - 

  • 1 tablespoon of gram flour.
  • ½ -¼ of turmeric powder
  • 1 tablespoon of yoghurt
  • ½ lemon

Also Read: Skin Care Tips | Home Remedies For Easy Tan Removal That You Should Know

Method to prepare

  • Add gram flour, turmeric powder, yoghurt in the bowl and stir it well.
  • After that squeeze, the ½ lemon and again stir it well.

Direction to apply

  • Apply the mask on your face or on your body.
  • Let it sit for 15-20 minutes until it gets dry.
  • Once the mask is dry, rub on your skin to remove the excess mask.
  • After that gently wash your face or body with warm water.
  • Dry your face.

Also Read: Skincare Tips: 5 Benefits Of Beetroot For Your Skin And Overall Health

Honey, Aloe Vera and Yoghurt face mask:

Yoghurt is reportedly rich in lactic acid that is known to help you clear your dead skin cells and tighten the pores. It can naturally reduce the fine lines and wrinkles on your skin. Honey is also known to act as an antiseptic. This face mask contains a lot of nutrients and vitamins in it that can hydrate your skin. Here's how you can prepare the honey, aloe vera and yoghurt face mask:

  • 1 tablespoon of yoghurt
  • 1 tablespoon of honey /lemon honey
  • 1/2 tablespoon of aloe vera

Method to prepare

  • Mix the yoghurt, aloe vera and honey in a bowl and stir it well to get a thin consistency.

Direction to apply

  • Apply the mask on your face with a brush or with your hands.
  • Let the mask stay on your face for 8-10 minutes.
  • Keep massaging your face in a circular motion so that the ingredients should penetrate into the pore.
  • Rinse your face after 8-10 minutes.

Also Read: Skincare Tips | Try These DIY Muskmelon Face Packs For Healthy Skin

Published:
