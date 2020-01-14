4 Essential Asafoetida Health Benefits That You Must Be Aware Of

Asafoetida is an important part of Indian cuisine. It is used in various delicacies, including curries. Known for its distinct aroma and strong flavour, Asafoetida makes food more scrumptious. Moreover, it has various health benefits.

This herb is popular for its anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, Indians avail its curative benefits in many ways. We have listed down the beauty and health benefits of this herb.

1. It helps to reduce bloating and gastric problems

This herb acts as a medicine to solve gastric problems. It reduces gas, intestinal worms, bloating and chronic issues like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, among others. People use a pinch of Hing or Asafoetida in water and curries regularly.

2. Helps with headaches

It is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Asafoetida reduces headaches by lowering inflammation of the blood vessels in the head. You can mix Hing with the lukewarm water and slowly drink it. You can consume this solution 2 to 3 times a day for noticeable effects.

3. A natural hair conditioner

It is a perfect solution to your frizzy hair. Besides health benefits, this herb also has nourishing and moisturising properties. You can use it with yoghurt, coconut or almond oil and mix Hing in it to apply the mask on your hair. Leave it for about an hour to let it seep in your scalp and nourish your roots.

4. For a glowing skin effect

It provides radiance to your skin by increasing oxygen supply to facial tissues. Blend it with rose water, sandalwood and make a thin paste to apply on your face. Use this method regularly visible results. Asafoetida rejuvenates the skin.

5. Reduces the effects of insect stings and bites

Hing is one of the natural medicines to heal insect bites and stings. For maximum benefits, you can make a paste of garlic and asafoetida. You can apply the paste on the affected area.

DISCLAIMER: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

