4 Key Diet Trend Predictions That Are Expected To Take 2020 By Storm

Food trends like oats milk, cauliflower pizza, and probiotic foods dominated the food industry in 2019. More and more people today are choosing healthier eating habits with more vegan-friendly and less carbohydrates food stacking up at supermarkets. As we are all set to move into 2020, one can only anticipate the numerous food trends in store.

1. Plant-based protein

With more and more people opting for plant-based diets, it is very common to expect food brands to come up with more options for the same. Global brands like Impossible, Beyond Meat, and Gardein have already ventured into this market and offering consumers a wide plethora of options to choose from while not compromising on taste. The plant-based food movement is expected to bloom even further in the coming year.

2. Unique spreads

Spreads and butter with nuts like almonds, peanuts, etc have always been existing in the food market. However, there has been an increasing demand to produce or invent spreads from even more nuts like watermelon seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc. These offer a variety to people opting to follow vegan or keto diets. The nutritional value or such spreads are higher too.

3. Alcohol-free 2020

The youth of the new generation are nowadays keen on hopping into the ‘Dry January’ car and start the year on a healthy note. Many of these youth have been demanding for the creation of more and more unique, non-alcoholic based drinks with some even terming them as 'zero-proof drinks'. These offer people who do not prefer alcohol options to sip on something at parties or events.

4. Alternative flours

With an increased demand for intaking more plant-based food, there is a demand to have alternatives to the usual flours that were available to the consumer. Reportedly, cauliflower pizza was one of the most favourite food items of the year in 2019. From almond flour to chickpea flour, many food companies are venturing to find more nutritious options of flours.

