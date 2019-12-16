Malai Kofta And That Too Restaurant Style At Home? Here Is How To Do It

Deep-fried potato and paneer balls soaked in a mildly spiced gravy and garnished with even more cream is what makes Malai Kofta one of the most popular vegetarian dishes. The curry is relished by meat lovers as well since the aroma itself is too tempting to resist. While you might have always thought that it is almost impossible to ace this signature dish inside the walls of your kitchen, the recipe we have mentioned below will break this myth and will also give you a yummy bowl of Malai Kofta for dinner tonight.

How to make restaurant-style Malai Kofta at home?

1. The total time needed to prepare restaurant style Malai Kofta at home is about an hour. The portion of the ingredients mentioned below is enough to serve three to four people. Since the dish itself is a heavy meal, one or two koftas are sufficient for each serving.

2. In a bowl, take 100 grams of grated paneer, two medium-sized grated potatoes, 1/4th teaspoon of red chilli powder, two tablespoons of cornflour, and 1/8th teaspoon of garam masala.

3. Now, add one tablespoon of almond flour to the mix. If you want, you can also opt for milk powder or khoya. Add salt as per your taste.

4. Bind all the ingredients together. The potato and paneer should be mashed well and blended with the masala.

5. Now, rub a few drops of oil in your palms and start shaping the mixture into medium-sized balls for the Kofta. Make sure that the balls do not have any holes or breakage in them. If you see any breakages, then add in some more cornflour and then continue to make the mixture into balls.

6. Drop the prepared Kofta balls in hot oil and let them fry until they turn golden brown. Flip the balls so that they are evenly fried on all sides. Take them out on a napkin so that the excess oil is soaked on the napkin.

7. While the Koftas are being fried, prepare the cashew, onion and tomato paste and keep aside.

8. In another pan, add about one tablespoon of oil and add whole spices in it like bay leaf, cardamom, star anise, clove and cinnamon. Let it splutter. Fry them until the spices release an aroma in the oil.

9. Add the prepared onion paste along with one tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste in the pan. You can also opt to add crushed ginger and garlic instead.

10. Once the raw aroma of the onion and garlic is gone, add in the prepared tomato puree or paste. Saute the whole mixture for about two to three minutes until the raw smell is over.

11. Now, add the cashew paste, red chilli powder, and garam masala powder according to your taste in the pan. Saute the entire mixture for about 9-10 minutes on a slow flame. Now, add water and simmer till you get a thick gravy consistency.

12. Add some crushed Kasuri methi in the gravy and mix. Add salt if required into the gravy.

13. Now, lastly, drop in the fried kofta balls and serve hot.

