Add Jumping Jacks In Your Daily Workout Routine To Reap These Fitness Benefits

There is no doubt that workouts help in better functioning of the body. Exercises help in keeping the body active and healthy. However, sometimes indulging in some workouts or over-exercising may strain the muscles and can cause problems. A busy person who nearly gets less time out for working out can indulge in simple cardio exercises like jumping jacks.

Jumping jacks are cardio exercises that can be performed anywhere and anytime. It is executed by standing still stiffly by keeping the feet together and jumping in an open body position by opening legs wide and hands above the head. One can do them in sets. Here are some benefits of doing jumping jacks regularly.

Good for flexibility

This simple exercise enables a person to increase their flexibility through its wide and stretching postures. An inactive person who generally cannot do exercises daily can perform jumping jacks to keep the muscles flexible. Being so simple, these exercises do not affect or strain the muscles, causing no harm to them.

Builds stamina

Being a cardiovascular activity, this exercise is performed vigorously similar to doing skipping. By doing more sets, a person can increase the number of reps simultaneously which leads to the improvement of the stamina.

Improves the functioning of the heart

It is a hardcore cardio exercise that is tiresome and demands more energy. While performing jumping jacks, an individual breaths heavily to inhale more and more oxygen to produce energy, which, in turn, makes the heart pump more to utilise the oxygen intake and to aid the lungs to remove carbon-di-oxide. This helps in exercising the cardiovascular muscles and lungs, which ensures their better functioning.

Assists in losing weight

Jumping jacks is a vigorous exercise. It requires energy which comes through fats. While doing this exercise a person sweats a lot which helps in losing calories. To lose weight, a person must perform it daily and assist the process with a healthy diet.

