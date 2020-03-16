Coronavirus Pandemic: R Ashwin Claims Chennai Still Alien With 'social Distancing' Concept

The whole world has been affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic and people are taking precautionary measures and staying indoors to keep themselves safe from the disease. Recently Team India Test spinner R Ashwin took to Twitter where he wrote that social distancing hasn’t caught the people of Chennai yet despite the Coronavirus pandemic that has also affected the sporting world.

Also Read: IPL Postponed: Twitterati Reacts Comically To News As Tournament Likely To Begin On Apr 15

IPL 2020: R Ashwin tweets about Coronavirus pandemic

R Ashwin, in his latest tweet, said that maybe people of Chennai believe that the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic will subside with the summers or they are just not taking the Coronavirus pandemic issue seriously. The Coronavirus pandemic has also affected the sporting world with events being either cancelled or postponed. The Olympic Qualifiers, European club football, the NBA in the USA and the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) have also been postponed for now.

Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2020

Also Read: Coronavirus: R Ashwin Gives An Example Of His On-field Image To Raise Awareness

IPL 2020: R Ashwin spreads awareness about Coronavirus pandemic

Delhi Capitals' new recruit R Ashwin recently came up with an innovative technique to spread awareness about the growing Coronavirus pandemic. R Ashwin posted an image of himself and his Indian teammate, Rohit Sharma, on social media. In that image, Ashwin can be seen ignoring a handshake with Rohit Sharma. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder took to social media and wrote that it is 'Better to stay safe' after which he also urged everyone not to shake hands with each other as Coronavirus spreads faster.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: CSK Have Valuable Advice For Fans Post IPL 2020 Postponement

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals team 2020

The Delhi Capitals team 2020 will continue to be led by Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer and new players like Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jason Roy and Mohit Sharma will now be joining the team that is yet to lift the IPL trophy. The Capitals will also be home to two major players in the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin, the former captain of the Kings XI Punjab, was traded to the Capitals ahead of the auction and only a few days later, Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane was also traded to the Capitals.

Also Read:SL Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' Abdominal Issues A Worry For IPL 2020 Team Rajasthan Royals