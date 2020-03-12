Coronavirus Testing Centers In Oregon: Here's Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19

The novel Coronavirus is the biggest global health concern currently as the pandemic continues to spread across the world. The outbreak started in Wuhan, China and soon spread globally, including the US.

Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Center In Gurgaon: Here Is Where To Get Yourself Checked

As of March 11, 2020, there has been a total of 938 cases of Coronavirus in the US. There have been a total of 29 deaths in the US. The number includes both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at CDC since January 21, 2020. However, the number excludes testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from China and Japan.

State and local public health departments are now testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between CDC cases and cases reported by state and local public health officials, data reported by states should be considered the most up to date.

Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Center In Chennai: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

Coronavirus testing center in Oregon

If you think you have the symptoms of Coronavirus, you must first visit your primary health care doctor or facility and inform them. Also, be conscious of the places that you travel to and also the people who you come in contact with. Keep washing your hands in regular intervals of time and avoid touching your mouth and eyes frequently.

Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Centers In Bangalore: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

Oak Street Medical

Address: 1426 Oak St, Eugene, OR 97401, United States

Testing center hours – 8 AM to 5 PM

Contact No. - +1 541-431-0000

OHSU's Marquam Hill campus

Address: 3181 S.W. Sam Jackson Park Road. Portland, Oregon 97239-3098

Contact No. - 503 494-8311

OHSU's South Waterfront Campus

Address: 3303 S.W. Bond Avenue. Portland, Oregon 97239

Contact No. - 503 494 8311

OHSU's West Campus

Address: 505 N.W. 185th Avenue. Beaverton, Oregon 97006

OHSU's Downtown Portland

Address: Portland, Oregon 97201

Contact No. - 503-494-8311

Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Centers In Pune: Here's Where You Can Get Yourself Tested For COVID-19

How to prevent the spread of Coronavirus as per WHO