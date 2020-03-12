Coronavirus Testing Centers In Massachusetts: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

The global pandemic outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has left the world in a state of panic. This particular virus has affected thousands of people all over the world leaving many industries, schools and even share markets facing losses. Although there has been no cure for the disease yet and research is still under process for the same. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has recently announced 13 more presumptive cases of the popular coronavirus. These cases, combined with earlier detected cases, raise the total number in Massachusetts to 95.

Currently, tests take about 24 to 48 hours to produce results. The current testing system also allows for about 50 tests per day. However, new automated tests that are all set to reach Massachusetts. This should allow for more than 200 tests per day as the facilities run 24 hours a day.

Coronavirus testing centre in Massachusetts

The State Public Health Laboratory has managed to obtain federal approval to use an automated platform to perform one piece of the complicated COVID-19 testing process. The process involves the removal of viral genetic material from the patient’s oral and nasal swabs. This directly cancels the necessity to rely on paper reports and manual entry. Special Coronavirus testing tents have been set up outside some of Massachusetts hospitals as the quantity of presumptive positive cases in Massachusetts continues to increase.

Norwood Hospital

The Norwood Hospital set up their medical tents in the parking lot outside the emergency room on Wednesday in order to prevent patients with the Coronavirus from spreading it to others.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Brigham and Women’s Hospital also set their tents earlier in the same week.

South Shore Hospital

South Shore Hospital in Weymouth and Boston Medical Center also set their tents outside their facilities

