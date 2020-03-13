Coronavirus Testing Centers In South Dakota: Here's Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19

As of March 13, 2020, The United States has confirmed over 1600 cases across 34 states including South Dakota, according to NBC News. States like South Dakota Washington State, Oregan, New York and others have declared a State of Emergency. As per reports, many schools across the city have been shut down. The government has opened many testing centres in South Dakota. Here is a list of few centres where one can safely test for the COVID-19, Novel Coronavirus.

Coronavirus testing center in South Dakota

Stanford Health

The Stanford Health hospital is located at 1305 W on 18th Street at Sioux Falls in South Dakota. The patients can contact the hospital using this emergency contact number +1 605-333-1000. The hospital is open 24 hours every day.

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota

The Avers Heart Hospital is located at 4500 W on the 69th street at Sioux Falls. The hospital is open for 24 hours each day. The patients can contact the hospital using this number +1 605-977-7000.

Monument Health Rapid City Hospital

The hospital is located near Fairmont Blvd, at the Rapid City of South Dakota. The hospital is open for 24 hours every day. Here is the contact number of the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital +1 605-755-1000.

Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Avera

The hospital is located at 600 Billars street in South Dakota. Here is the contact number of the hospital +1 605-583-2226.

The World Health Organization has shared some informative posts on how to prevent Covid-19. On their official Instagram handle, WHO has shared some basic tips on how to prevent the spread of the virus. Check out their posts below.

