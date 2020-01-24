Eggs Do Not Cause Any Heart Diseases And Strokes, Confirms Study

Eggs are healthy to eat and they help reduce the risk of heart diseases and strokes. As per research, eating two eggs a day does not cause any cardiovascular disease (CVD).

A study in Carson from UT Southwestern Medical Center says that Saturated fats which are mostly found in animal products such as meat and full-fat dairy, as well as tropical oils should be replaced with polyunsaturated fats like corn, canola or soybean oils which are good for health.

What should you eat to stay away from heart diseases?

Emma Morano, who died in 2017, was the oldest person in Italy who lived for 117 years. She used to eat two eggs a day and not more than that because she did not have teeth. Emma Morano also confirmed that she never used to have vegetables in her diet.

It is a known fact that eggs are a rich source of selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12, and minerals such as zinc, iron, and copper. Protein and fats are also present in eggs which is beneficial for the overall development of the human body.

Apart from eggs, eating fish, healthy nuts (unpacked nuts), berries, legumes, beetroot, and fruits such as oranges, cantaloupes, and papaya are rich in beta-carotene, potassium, magnesium and fibre. Moreover, packaged foods and having an unhealthy diet can cause a risk of heart disease.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare professionals with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image courtesy - Katherine Chase on Unsplash